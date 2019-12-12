Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Schedule for Kubernetes Forums in Bengaluru and Delhi, India

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedules for Kubernetes Forums, in Bengaluru on February 17, 2020, and in Delhi on February 20, 2020. Kubernetes contributors from companies including gopaddle, IBM, JP Morgan, Rapyuta Robotics, Red Hat, University of Delhi, and VMware will be giving 31 talks many of which include technical demos and discuss end user experiences.

Kubernetes Forums are designed to promote face-to-face collaboration and deliver rich educational experiences for experts, adopters, developers, and end-users in a region. Attendees are engaged to help set the direction for the cloud native ecosystem with maintainers of Kubernetes and other CNCF-hosted projects.

"This is the second year of organizing an event in India and we're excited to be engaging in events in two cities," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "After successful events in Seoul and Sydney this month, we've shown that Kubernetes Forums are a great way to bring together international and local experts share knowledge."

Kubernetes Forums have both a beginner and an advanced track. About half the speakers will be international and half local area experts.

The community-curated schedule features sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

In Bengaluru:

Securing Container Image Root File System on the Kubernetes Worker Nodes - Harshal Patil & Pradipta Banerjee , IBM

Resiliency Patterns in Kubernetes - Ravi Hari & Lakshminarayanan S, Intuit

An Adventure Of Link-Local Kind - Harsha Narayana , Cisco

Modernizing Monolithic Application: Isolation Before Independence - Vinothini Raju, gopaddle



A Safari into the KubeVerse - Dhananjay Sathe , Rapyuta Robotics

In Delhi :

: Noobernetes 102: Get Ready for Production - Neependra Khare, CloudYuga Technologies



Auditing in Kubernetes 101 - Nikhita Raghunath, Loodse



Lesson Learnt Running an Indian Bank on Kubernetes - Shekhar Gulati & Akshay Mathur , Xebia

Securing and Hardening Your Kubernetes Cluster - Saurabh Gupta , DigitalOcean

Unleashing the Power of Serverless Using Knative - Savita Ashture, Red Hat

View the full schedule for Bengaluru and Delhi .

Registration and Accommodations

Register for Bengaluru and Delhi Forums by January 10 to save $15 on conference passes.



Thank You Sponsors

Kubernetes Forums Bengaluru and Delhi are made possible with support from silver sponsor: DigitalOcean and bronze sponsors: CloudYuga.guru and NeuAlto .

More information on sponsorships is available.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

