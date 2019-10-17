Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Schedule for Kubernetes Forums in Seoul and Sydney

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedules for the inaugural Kubernetes Forums, in Seoul , South Korea on December 9 -10, and in Sydney , Australia on December 12 - 13. Kubernetes contributors from companies including Samsung, SK Telecom, Condé Nast International, Microsoft, and Atlassian will be giving 29 talks on topics ranging from technical demos to end user experiences.

Kubernetes Forums will bring together international and local Kubernetes experts, adopters, developers and end users in an accessible and compact format. With two events in the same week, running consecutively in two cities in the same geographical areas, Kubernetes Forums are designed to promote face-to-face collaboration and deliver rich educational experiences. Attendees are invited to engage maintainers of Kubernetes and other CNCF-hosted projects, and help set the direction for the cloud native ecosystem.

"We are excited to announce the schedules for the first Kubernetes Forums in Seoul and Sydney," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "This is a new initiative for CNCF to bring together local and international experts to share their expertise with communities in global cities"

Kubernetes Forums have both a beginner and an advanced track; speakers comprise of about half international and half local area experts.

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

In Seoul :

: How to Debug Pods That are Hard to Debug - Eohyung Lee, Line Plus



Improving Monitoring Systems Interoperability with Prometheus & OpenMetrics - Chan Shik Lim , NexCloud

, NexCloud

The Secret Recipe of etcd - Junho Son , Line Plus

, Line Plus

Getting Involved in Kubernetes SIG Docs and Korean Localization - Seokho Son , Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) & Ian Choi , Microsoft

, Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) & , Microsoft In Sydney :

: Running Massively Parallel Deep-learning Inference Pipelines on Kubernetes - Suneeta Mall, Nearmap



Securing Untrusted Workloads with Kata Containers on Kubernetes - David Angot & Alex Price , Atlassian

& , Atlassian

Full Stack Cloud Native Packaging – An Intro to CNAB - Ben Griffin & Clarence Bakirtzidis, Microsoft

& Clarence Bakirtzidis, Microsoft

Navigating the Service Mesh Landscape - Paul Bouwer , Microsoft

View the full schedule for Seoul and Sydney .

As part of Kubernetes Forum, the second day of the event, December 10 in Seoul and December 13 in Sydney , will be dedicated to hosting co-located events.

Co-Located event currently available for registration in Sydney:

Watch for more co-located events in the coming weeks.

Registration and Accommodations

Register for Seoul and Sydney Forums by October 25 to save $50 on conference passes.



Thank You Sponsors

Kubernetes Forums Seoul and Sydney are made possible with support from diamond sponsors: IBM and Rancher ; platinum sponsor: VMware ; gold sponsors: Atlassian and F5 ; silver sponsors: Acornsoft , D2IQ , Gitlab , Instana , SK Hynix , SUSE , and xMatters ; and bronze sponsors: Darumatic , Man Technology , and NexClipper .

More information on sponsorships is available.

Kubernetes Forums Bengaluru and Delhi, India

Kubernetes Forum will be in Bengaluru from February 17–18, 2020, followed by Delhi from February 20–21, 2020. CFPs are now open and submissions will be accepted until end of day local time on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 450 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation