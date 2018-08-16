Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Speaker Line-up for Inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China, Signaling Region's Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes and Prometheus, today announced the full session agenda for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China on November 13-15, 2018 in Shanghai. Experts from Alibaba, Caicloud, eBay, Google, Huawei, JD.com, Microsoft, Shopify and many more will present on today's most pressing cloud native topics.

After hosting the largest ever Kubernetes shows in Europe and North America, and amidst rapid growth of cloud native technologies across Asia, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China will bring together thousands of technologists, along with maintainers and end users of CNCF's hosted projects – including Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, gRPC, containerd, rkt, CNI, Envoy, Jaeger, Notary, TUF, Vitess, CoreDNS, NATS, Linkerd, and Helm – to gather for three days to share insights around this fast growing ecosystem.

"Developers and executives from organizations of all sizes in China are embracing cloud native and open source technologies like never before, so it was a natural fit to bring our annual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event to Shanghai," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF is proud to host another opportunity for developers, vendors, and users to gather – harnessing the region's enthusiasm for this space and opening the lines of collaboration for our growing global community."

A program committee of more than 60 experts led by conference co-chairs, Aqua Security's Liz Rice and Google Cloud's Janet Kuo, reviewed 680 submissions to help create the show's diverse content slate, with an extremely competitive 17 percent acceptance rate. The agenda features an impressive mix of topics, including technical sessions, deep-dives and case studies covering Apache Spark on Kubernetes, Modern Data Science in a Cloud Native World, Canary Deployment With Prometheus, Navigating the Service Mesh Ecosystem, Running Vitess on Kubernetes at Massive Scale, and more.

"Some of today's most innovative technologies are coming out of China, and many of these organizations are already heavily invested in Kubernetes and cloud native technologies," said Janet Kuo, Software Engineer for Google Cloud, and conference co-chair. "Having attended my first KubeCon a few years ago, it's amazing to see how the program has grown from just the small circle of early contributors to include the ecosystem of users and creators that are building around cloud native. With KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China, the community is embracing this growth on a global scale."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

"CNCF Projects Overview," from Liz Rice of Aqua Security and Janet Kuo of Google Cloud

"Prometheus, Jaeger, and Envoy: The Observability for Today's Enterprises," from Priyanka Sharma of GitLab

"A Tale of Using Kubeflow to Make the Electricity Smarter in China ," from Xin Zhang & Julia Han of Caicloud

"Debugging Applications on Kubernetes," from Michelle Noorali & Radu Matei of Microsoft

"Kubernetes CI/CD Practices at Meetup," from Rui Chen of Meetup

"Model and Operate Datacenter by Kubernetes at eBay," from Xiaogang Xin of eBay

"From Mesos to Kubernetes," from Yin Sun of Xiaomi Inc.

"Managing Edge Nodes With 'KubeEdge,'" from Yulin Sun & Li Xing of Huawei

"A Year of Democratizing ML With Kubernetes & Kubeflow," from David Aronchick & Fei Xue of Google

"Kubernetes on Supporting 1 Million Bike-Taxi Drivers in Indonesia ," from Giri Kuncoro & Iqbal Farabi of GO-JEK

"More Than Secure: Containerd + KataContainers as Kubernetes Runtime," from Lei Zhang of Alibaba

"Three Years of Lessons Running Potentially Malicious Code Inside Containers," from Ben Hall of Katacoda

"Botless: A Serverless Chatbot Framework," from Scott Nichols of Google

"Friends Don't Let Friends Leave Their Kubernetes Data Unprotected," from Rita Zhang of Microsoft

"Istio in Production: Real Customers, Real Solutions," from Craig Box of Google

CNCF is also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China, occurring on Tuesday, November 13 – if interested, attendees should plan their attendance when booking flights and hotel:

Contributor Summit, including two community participation events:

The Doc Translation Sprint



The New Contributor Workshop

Cloud Foundry Day

Kubernetes Workshop with VMware

The full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China program can be viewed here.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China is made possible with support from Diamond Sponsors: Alibaba Cloud, Huawei and IBM Cloud; Platinum Sponsors: Caicloud, Intel, JD.com, Rancher and VMware; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and Media Sponsors. For more information on sponsorship, please visit here.

Register here by September 7 to save on passes. Additionally, hotel room rate discounts are available here. Book early, as the discounted rate is based upon availability.

The Foundation will be offering scholarships to members of traditionally underrepresented groups in the technology and/or open source communities. Visit here to learn more about scholarship and eligibility requirements. All applications are due by Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

