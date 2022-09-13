Cloud Native Computing Foundation Continues Significant Membership Growth, Highlighting Ubiquity of Cloud Native Technology

More than 65 organizations across the world join CNCF's 800+ members to drive cloud native innovation across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that over 65 organizations from France, Germany, Israel, Korea, and the United States, among others, have joined the Foundation.

"The fact that we are still seeing so many new organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies joining CNCF is a testament that cloud native technology is resonating far and wide," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We continue to see the positive impact organizations are experiencing from cloud native innovation and are thrilled that our community has only gained in momentum. We welcome the new members this quarter and look forward to collaborating and innovating together."

About the newest Silver Members:

About the newest Non-Profit Member:

With 18 years of experience and a portfolio with more than a thousand projects, SiDi is one of the largest science and technology institutes in Brazil . There are more than 700 employees developing tailor-made solutions to transform the businesses and millions of lives.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Decathlon technology strongly believes technology can help us sustainably make the pleasure and benefits of sport accessible to the many

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 160 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation