Cloud Native Computing Foundation Continues to Drive Global Cloud Native Growth as 36 New Silver Members Join

Cloud native technology continues to make an impact across industries and geographies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that 36 additional Silver members have joined the Foundation. These new organizations have invested in the cloud native ecosystem in order to connect, contribute, and collaborate with other innovative companies across the world.

"As we get ready to meet up with the cloud native community during our flagship North American KubeCon + CloudNativeCon event in Chicago next month, it is exciting to see the continued ecosystem growth and diversity of new members," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "We look forward to collaborating with these new members."

About the newest Silver Members:

Aembit Workload IAM provides policy-based, contextual, and secretless access between cloud-native, legacy, and SaaS workloads, wherever they run.

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects life online, with its massively distributed edge and cloud platform that puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away.

Amplication is the most flexible open-source Node.Js backend development platform, that saves engineers from repetitive coding tasks and long development cycles.

AppsCode is the leading Kubernetes Native Data Platform.

Axoflow leverages extensive expertise in telemetry pipelines to automate and modernize both traditional and Kubernetes log collection

Bankware Global BXCloud is a structured cloud native application development and operational platform. BXCloud abstracts infrastructure resources as a service and optimizes system components to focus on business core values by following standards and procedures for developing and deploying microservices optimized for cloud-running environments.

Chislitel Lab creates platform software for Enterprise companies with complex operational requirements.

Chkk is the first Kubernetes Availability Platform that identifies and prioritizes availability risks before they cause incidents and creates pre-verified upgrade plans to remediate risks and speed up upgrades.

Code Narrator automatically detects and resolves code issues, enhancing code quality and expediting development.

Depot is a hosted container build service, with optimized compute and distributed caching for Intel and Arm containers.

Emagine IT is an information technology services and consulting company based in the Washington, DC metropolitan area that specializes in delivering cost conscious, innovative solutions to meet the evolving business requirements of the clients we serve.

Established in 2019, Sifamo is an owner-managed IT service company renowned for its top-tier quality and innovation, offering tailor-made web applications focused on customer needs and satisfaction, while consistently growing and delivering pioneering solutions that provide clients with sustainable added value.

Evolutio specializes in solving the operational challenges of building and scaling an enterprise application.

Genezio is an open-source type-safe backend framework that connects seamlessly with many frontend technologies. Genezio's clients range from web and mobile to web3 and AI app developers.

Greptime provides cloud-scale, fast, and efficient time series data infrastructure from IoT edge data storage to a fully-managed cloud AI observability platform.

iCubed provides training, transformation and managed services around Cloud Native Application, DevOps, SecOps and Kubernetes.

Last9 provides tools to improve Reliability in large-scale cloud-native environments, Levitate - our managed time series data warehouse is designed for scale, high cardinality and long term retention.

Merly AI builds software that builds software.

Moment empowers infrastructure and platform engineers to easily and securely build beautiful internal tools that fit their organization.

ngrok is a secure unified ingress platform that combines your reverse proxy, firewall, API gateway and global load balancing into a versatile production service.

Northflank is a unified developer platform for building, deploying, and managing applications on Kubernetes.

Okta is the World's Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app.

P0 Security helps security engineers manage cloud-entitlements for their developers, by identifying which identity has access to sensitive cloud resources, and automating just-in-time and short-lived privileged access grants.

Qleet provides software that automates the redundant complexities of application delivery without pipelines of tools and scripts.

re:cinq helps companies to reduce their Software and rest of IT related carbon emissions while becoming more cost efficient.

Rootly is the #1 enterprise-ready incident management tool, trusted by 100s of leading companies including Canva, LinkedIn, Tripadvisor, and NVIDIA.

Solace empowers organizations with a complete event streaming and management platform designed to make business operations and customer interactions more real-time and event-driven.

Stigg is the unified pricing & packaging API built for scale - integrate once, never deal with paywalls, feature limits, usage metering, customer portals, trials, or billing again.

Symbotic is changing the way consumer goods move through the supply chain where intelligent software orchestrates advanced robots in a high-density, end-to-end system – reinventing warehouse automation for increased efficiency, speed and flexibility.

Terramate is an Infrastructure as Code Management Platform combining Infrastructure Delivery, Observability, Drift Management and Asset Management in a single platform.

TestifySec provides end to end supply chain compliance and assurance with an enterprise implementation of in-toto.

Winglang combines infrastructure and runtime code in one programming language, enabling backend developers to stay in their creative flow, and to deliver better software, faster and more securely.

YUSUR stands as a pioneer company in the realm of DPU(Data Processing Unit) chips within China. Its expansive range of products now can be widely used across domains such as ultra-low latency networks, big data processing, 5G-powered edge computing, high-speed storage solutions, and various other scenarios.

KubeFox, XigXog's first product, seeks to honor XigXog's mission to simplify Kubernetes by providing automated, versioned deployments, rapidly morphable virtual environments, built-in zero trust and span-based telemetry – without requiring DevOps.

About the newest End User Supporter:

CARIAD is an independent automotive software company in the Volkswagen Group that develops the leading technology stack for the automotive industry with the mission to make the automotive experience safer, more sustainable, and more comfortable for people.

Swiss Post is one of the oldest and best-known brands in Switzerland and it has always connected people and is therefore an integral part of the Swiss identity.

More information is available about End User support and membership.

The CNCF End User Community group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Join these new members and the larger cloud native ecosystem at next month's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Chicago from November 6 – 9 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris from March 19 – 22, 2023.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

