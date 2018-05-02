Cloud Native Computing Foundation Crosses 200 Member Mark at Sold-Out KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, Including Over 50 End Users

Collectively, these new members, KCSPs and Certified Kubernetes vendors signify growing commitment to cloud native computing from enterprises and industries of all kind. As commitment to CNCF projects swells – with nearly 19,000 contributors to date – the Foundation's welcomes more than 4,300 technologists at sold-out KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe this week in Copenhagen.

"As cloud native computing become increasingly ubiquitous, companies across the globe are eager to support a neutral home for open collaboration and the ecosystem's highest-velocity projects," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF is thrilled to welcome so many new members, KCSPs and Certified Kubernetes vendors to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon – the largest ever event for all things cloud native and Kubernetes."

CNCF's 20 new Kubernetes Certified Service Providers (KCSPs) – pre-qualified organizations that have deep experience helping enterprises successfully adopt Kubernetes – include Alauda, Caicloud, CloudOps, Creationline, DaoCloud, Jetstack, Kinvolk, Loodse, Nirmata, SAP, Weaveworks and Wise2c.

The Foundation also welcomed 22 new Certified Kubernetes vendors – offering Kubernetes products certified through the Conformance Program to deliver consistency and portability – including Alauda, Amazon Web Services, Baidu, BoCloud, Diamanti, EasyStack, Ghostcloud, Giant Swarm, Hainan Eking, HarmonyCloud, Hasura, inwinSTACK, Joyent, Kinvolk, Kontena, Kublr, Nirmata, Platform9, TenxCloud, Univa, Woqutech and ZTE.

About the newest Silver and Academic End-User + Nonprofit Members:

Advanced Research Computing - Technology Services (ARC-TS) at the University of Michigan provides access to and support for the use of advanced computing resources that enable powerful approaches to research challenges in a wide range of fields. U-M is one of the world's leading public research universities, with a research budget of $1.48 billion in Fiscal 2017.

Aspen Mesh provides a fully supported enterprise service mesh that takes the complexity out of managing microservices.

CloudOps is a cloud consulting and services company focused on open source, cloud platforms, networking and DevOps – helping businesses thrive in a data-driven software economy with successful adoption and operation of cloud platforms, utility economics and API-automated, and continuous delivery of IT.

DENSO is a leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems and components for major automakers.

HAProxy Technologies – the world's most widely used software load balancer and application delivery controller – empowers users with the flexibility and confidence to deliver websites and applications with high availability, performance and security at any scale and in any environment.

InsightFinder provides innovative machine learning technology to unlock value in IT operational data – from performance metrics to textual log files, finding root causes for deviations from normal behaviors and recurring patterns, as well as predicting future events and outages.

Internet2 is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community delivering a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions.

IoTium provides a managed secure Edge-Cloud infrastructure for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Kontena, Inc. is the creator of Kontena, an open source, developer-friendly container and microservices platform.

Landa is a software solution company in China , committed to becoming an enterprise-level application market leader with the latest IT technology, including Big Data, IoT and AI.

mLab is a leading Database-as-a-Service for MongoDB, powering more than half a million deployments worldwide.

National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

NeuVector, a leader in Kubernetes security, provides the first and only multi-vector firewall for the confident deployment of an enterprise-wide container strategy.

NIPR is a not‐for‐profit technology company that provides cost‐effective, streamlined and uniform licensing data and compliance services for insurance professionals.

Proteon offers OpenShift as a Service on bare metal Kubernetes from Europe . Developers thrive in Proteon's Container Playground and applications run safely in Proteon's Container Vault.

replex, a German Accelerator participant and EU Road Show winner, is a software for the management and optimization of IT infrastructures.

Serverless is an open source framework that empowers developers to build and operate serverless architectures.

SignalFx is a leader in real-time streaming operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps.

Sonatype is relied on by more than 10 million software developers to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source – it's Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline.

Spotify brings the right music for every moment – on computers, mobiles, tablets, home entertainment systems, cars, gaming consoles and more.

Squarespace empowers millions of people – from individuals and local artists to entrepreneurs – to share their stories and create an impactful, stylish and easy-to-manage online presence.

Turbine Labs provides a traffic management app, built on Envoy, that allows customers to centralize routing definitions, shift traffic across infrastructure, services and versions, while reacting to changes in system health in real-time.

Twilio, a leading cloud communications platform company, is used by more than 2 million developers around the world to improve any human experience.

Upbound is a cloud native computing company that enables organizations to run, scale and optimize their services across multiple public and private cloud environments.

VSHN AG is a DevOps consulting, engineering and operations company based in Switzerland , focused on creating scalable and easily deployable web applications in collaboration with developers.

WoquTech, founded in 2012, is focused on providing enterprise customers with production-grade DBaaS through high performance, availability and scalability.

Yahoo Japan Corporation provides more than 100 high-quality services to approximately 60 million users per month, leveraging multi-big data accumulated every day.

About the newest End-User Supporters:

Pusher makes realtime APIs that enable developers to quickly add communication and collaboration features to their apps. It's easy-to-integrate SDKs for web and mobile are used by more than 200K developers globally.

ricardo.ch is the largest online marketplace in Switzerland. Founded in 1999, the well-known service provides customers the best possible e-commerce experience.

Stix Utvikling AS enables federal and local government to broadcast both critical and service messages across public infrastructure.

Textkernel specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and semantic technology for matching people and jobs.

thredUP is the largest online marketplace for second-hand clothing – making buying and selling a cinch for millions of women across the globe.

Werkspot is the free and easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance and repair professionals.

WooRank builds reporting software to help brands on the internet by collecting and analyzing their website data to improve performance and search engine optimization.

ARC-TS, DENSO, NAIC, NIPR, Pusher, ricardo.ch, Spotify, Squarespace, Stix Utvikling, Textkernel, thredUP, Twilio, Werkspot, WooRank and Yahoo Japan Corporation join other end user companies including Box, Capital One, eBay, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, NCSOFT, Ticketmaster, Twitter, Vevo and Zalando in CNCF's End User Community. This group meets monthly and advises the CNCF Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on key challenges, emerging use cases and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies.

