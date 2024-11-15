Cloud Native Computing Foundation Expands Certification to Platform Engineering and More

As cloud native technologies become increasingly essential to organizations, CNCF is focused on certifications that resonate with developers

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has announced significant momentum around cloud native training and certifications with the addition of three new project-centric certifications and a series of new Platform Engineering-specific certifications: Certified Cloud Native Platform Associate (multiple choice exam) and Certified Cloud Native Platform Engineer (hands-on exam).

"Platform Engineering was one of the most successful tracks at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Paris earlier this year," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Like our GitOps Certified Associate ( CGOA ), certifications that address a specific role versus a specific project are a great way to validate knowledge applicable within a large number of projects and products."

The Certified Cloud Native Platform Engineer series will cover many areas within the cloud native landscape including CI/CD, observability, developer experience, automation, orchestration, and more. Additional information will be shared in the coming months.

At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , CNCF is also introducing three new project-specific certifications:

The CBA is available immediately. OTCA and KCA will be available by the end of 2024.

CNCF offers a community-driven, vendor-neutral approach to certifications empowering professionals with skills that apply across diverse tools and cloud providers. For certification prep or skill enhancement, CNCF provides training courses covering foundational and advanced topics.

