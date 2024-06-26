Cloud Native Computing Foundation Grows by Over 26 New Silver Members

New members join CNCF's vibrant community, working to resolve the pressing challenges organizations face as the technology landscape evolves

SEATTLE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudNativeSecurityCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today over 26 silver members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.

"As we just celebrated the tenth anniversary of Kubernetes, it's incredible to reflect on the ecosystem that has grown around Kubernetes and cloud native," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Every quarter, new members join and reinforce their commitment to advancing cloud native. We're thrilled to welcome these organizations who are helping to push cloud native into areas like AI, FinOps, platform engineering, and, as we're seeing at CloudNativeSecurityCon this week, the ever-evolving cloud security landscape."

New and existing CNCF members will gather upcoming CNCF-hosted events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_dev China , August 21-23 in Hong Kong, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America , November 12-15 in Salt Lake City, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India , December 11-12 in Delhi.

About the newest Silver Members:

42on designs, builds, supports and manages Ceph infrastructures, with focus on technology and dedicated teamwork.

Alien6 is a French IT strategy consultancy firm and software provider that partners with CTOs to seamlessly integrate and scale AI, aligning with strategic and operational visions to foster innovation and transform challenges into growth opportunities

Amnic is a Cloud Cost Observability platform, helping organizations debug their cloud costs at different levels of granularity, allocate spending more efficiently and act early against runaway cloud spend.

Arcjet is a security layer for developers - rate limiting, bot protection, email validation, and defense against common attacks.

Chainloop helps you ship trusted software faster. We offer a Software Supply Chain Control Plane that provides visibility, evidence store, automated compliance, and security across the entire SDLC.

CloudFerro provides the next generation cloud computing services with a focus on big data sets, dedicated to specific industries.

DBOS, co-founded by Postgres creator, Mike Stonebraker, has developed an open source framework and cloud platform that makes cloud-native back-ends easier to build, scale, observe, and secure.

Daytona is the open-source development environment manager that allows the setting up of dev environments on any infrastructure with a single command.

DeeperThanBlue is a digital transformation company that helps organizations modernize, innovate, and accelerate their digital transformation on GCP, AWS, Azure and IBM Cloud with Cloud-Native Solutions, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, and Data Analytics.

Fastly is a programmable edge cloud platform that helps developers create secure, scalable, and fast digital experiences.

Infisical is the leading secret management platform for developers – used by Fortune 500 enterprises, international governments, and fastest growing startups.

Jetify provides a development platform and related open-source tools, so developers can deploy, secure and scale cloud-native applications without complexity

MoonLight Marketing doesn't just adapt to the ever-evolving world of DevTools; we anticipate change and innovate ahead of the curve.

NuNet provides globally distributed and optimized computing power and storage for decentralized networks.

Quality Cloud Corp provides Cloud Native Infrastructure Total System Iaas and Paas using OSS (Kubernetes and many CNCF technologies) and green cloud infrastructure such as low energy consumption.

QUANTUM C&S: Our services are based on open-source cloud solutions such as OpenStack, Kubernetes, and Ceph, and are customized to meet your needs.

Quesma database gateway helps customers innovate faster by reshaping how applications are built and connected to their DBs.

Resolve Technology is a service company that brings open source software to enterprises, especially highly regulated industries such as the Financial Sector.

Restate is the simplest way to build resilient applications with workflows-as-code.

Rig.dev offers an application platform for Kubernetes, empowering developers to work in their own environments with elevated application abstractions, while still leveraging Kubernetes's reliability, portability, and scalability.

Sedai is an autonomous cloud management platform that uses AI to safely optimize Kubernetes & other compute, storage, and data services for cost, performance and availability

SK Telecom, a leader in the mobile industry since 1984, is now transforming into a global AI company by focusing on AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX), and AI Service to enhance customer experience and deliver greater value.

Unryo is an AI-powered observability platform that analyses your data sources to surface problems, find root-causes and calculate business impacts. Your teams get clear and contextual insights to resolve faster and maximize service availability.

About the newest End User Member:

E.ON is one of the largest European operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure, as well as a provider of innovative customer solutions for around 47 million customers, and the driving force behind the green energy transition in Europe .

About the newest End User Supporter:

MasterControl is the leading compliance software for life science companies who work to get life-changing products to more people sooner.

Wehkamp is one of the biggest Dutch retail companies, and has been for over 75 years.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 160 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

