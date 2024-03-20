Cloud Native Computing Foundation Member Akamai Upgrades Its Membership to Gold

The distributed cloud provider increases its investment in the cloud native ecosystem, earmarking $1 million in credits for CNCF compute infrastructure projects

PARIS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Akamai has increased its membership to Gold. As part of its increased investment, Akamai will contribute $1 million in infrastructure credits for Foundation projects.

Akamai operates the world's most distributed cloud platform, built for companies that want to deliver better experiences by running workloads closer to users, devices, and sources of data. Akamai's cloud platform is designed to meet the needs of modern applications that require higher performance, lower latency, and true global scalability that current cloud architectures were not built to provide. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — making life better for billions of people, billions of times a day.

"Cloud native design is critical to building a more distributed and open cloud," said Ari Weil, Chief Cloud Evangelist at Akamai. "Increasing our commitment to the cloud native community is a key part of our effort to build an open platform for developers and support projects that help businesses build and scale edge-native applications. Cloud native technologies give our customers the flexibility to bring software to our platform that best fits their workload requirements and approved architectures, versus those prescribed by a more centralized, platform-centric provider."

Akamai has deep, established roots in the open source community. Akamai is both a consumer of and contributor to open source projects, and has been, since its inception. Akamai has contributed to the Linux kernel to make it more secure and participated in projects that have won the Levchin Prize for cryptography. Akamai also maintains Fingerbank, the industry's largest device fingerprinting repository, as open source. Akamai developers are active contributors to several CNCF-hosted projects, including Envoy and Trousseau. And in 2022, Akamai acquired Linux cloud pioneer Linode, followed by Ondat in 2023, a cloud-based storage technology provider with a Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications anywhere at scale. The cloud company is certified as part of the CNCF Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program. Its Linode Kubernetes Engine is a fully-managed K8s container orchestration engine for deploying and managing containerized applications and workloads.

"We are pleased to welcome Akamai's upgrade to Gold," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "Investments from organizations like Akamai help ensure that the cloud native community can continue to grow, collaborate, and drive innovation across industries."

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation