Cloud Native Computing Foundation Reaches 100 End User Community Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that its End User Community has grown to 100 members. The CNCF End User Community consists of enterprises and startups that are committed to accelerating the adoption of cloud native technologies and improving the deployment experience.

According to IDC , by 2022, 90 percent of all apps will feature microservices architectures that improve the ability to leverage third-party code and 35 percent of all production apps will be cloud native. As cloud native computing is reaching an inflection point, it's more important than ever for developers and organizations to collaborate, sharing best practices for implementation and building new technologies based on lessons learned.

"The End User Community is a crucial pillar of CNCF, providing feedback on projects, suggesting new projects, and ensuring the community remains vendor neutral," said Cheryl Hung, Director of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are hugely grateful for these member organizations and their commitment to the cloud native community, and look forward to continued growth in both the development and use of cloud native technologies."

Any organization that uses cloud native technologies internally, but does not sell cloud native services externally, is eligible to join the End User Community as a supporter or member. CNCF helps these end user members navigate the cloud native ecosystem, ensures their voices are well represented, and assists them in successfully adopting cloud native.

"In serving as the liaison between CNCF's End User Community and the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC), I'm able to experience first-hand the benefits for these companies, the CNCF community, and anyone using cloud native technologies," says Jeff Brewer, Vice President, Chief Architect of the Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit and End User member on the TOC. "It's exciting to be a part of the TOC that helps to influence and define the future direction for CNCF and its projects. And it's important that the companies using these projects in the field can provide feedback and have a seat at the decision-making table."

End User companies including Apple, CapitalOne, MUFG, Salesforce, The New York Times and many others will come together at CNCF's flagship event, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2019 from November 18-21 in San Diego, California, as the community gathers for four days to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing.

