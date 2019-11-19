Cloud Native Computing Foundation Reaches Over 100 Certified Kubernetes Vendors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that it has surpassed 100 vendors with Certified Kubernetes products as part of the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program . A certified vendor is an organization that provides a Kubernetes distribution, hosted platform, or installer.

CNCF runs the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program to ensure that every vendor's version of Kubernetes, or open source community version, remains conformant and supports the required APIs so users can rely on a seamless, stable experience. The program was created two years ago with 32 founding vendors . To become certified, vendors use an automated test suite to demonstrate conformance, which CNCF reviews and certifies via a public process .

"Certification is essential because it provides consistency across different commercial and open source implementations of Kubernetes," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Reaching this milestone of 100 vendors is indicative of the ubiquitous adoption of Kubernetes across cloud and enterprise software companies ranging from startups to the biggest technology vendors in the world."

To remain certified, vendors provide the latest version of Kubernetes at least yearly, ensuring that users have access to the latest features the community has worked hard to deliver. Any vendor is invited and encouraged to run the conformance test suite and submit for review and certification by CNCF. End users should make sure their vendor partners certify their Kubernetes offering and can confirm that certification using the same open source test suite.

To learn more about the program, see FAQs here .

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

