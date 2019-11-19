Cloud Native Computing Foundation Receives $200,000 in Credits from Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF) today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has provided $200,000 in AWS Credits for use by CNCF and its hosted projects. The credits will be distributed to CNCF's projects and will provide project maintainers with a cloud environment for completing upstream and performance testing, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), and leveraging storage on AWS.

"We're thrilled AWS has decided to make such a substantial contribution of cloud credits to the CNCF community," said Dan Kohn, executive director of CNCF. "Our hosted projects rely heavily on credits like these to maintain their high development velocity and to continually fix bugs and add features. Donations like this allow our community members to continue to push the envelope of innovation."

CNCF provides a neutral home for open source developers to build, test, deploy, and grow their projects – all amongst a community of enterprise software companies, startups, and independent developers who collaborate, contribute, and become project committers. Among the many services CNCF provides to its projects, the foundation offers resources to help projects improve documentation, adopt project management tools , and establish their own governance. Donations of cloud credits by providers like AWS help empower CNCF to provide the necessary support to its community.

"As the home of open governance for cloud native technologies, CNCF will be able to use these credits to ensure that developers and end users continue to have a great experience running these workloads on AWS," said Adrian Cockroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, Amazon Web Services. "With our donation, we look forward to helping advance CNCF's projects and the important role community plays in supporting open source."

To learn more about how these credits are being used by CNCF's projects, join AWS, and other CNCF Members, projects and leaders at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019 in San Diego, November 18-22, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020 in Amsterdam, March 30 – April 2.

