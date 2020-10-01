Cloud Native Computing Foundation Releases Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 Virtual

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 Virtual on November 17 – 20, 2020. The fourth virtual event from CNCF this year will host ~200 maintainer sessions, tutorials, keynotes, and breakout sessions, including insights from end-users on cloud native technology in production. This educational event will arm attendees – from beginner to advanced – with the insights they need to successfully implement and manage cloud native architectures within their organization.

"In August, more than 18,000 people in the cloud native community convened for our first and very successful virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are very happy to be able to come together once again this year – across timezones – to support each other as CNCF projects grow. I look forward to carrying the excitement, technology advancement and sense of community from this group into 2021."

A program committee of 84 experts and 26 track chairs led by conference co-chairs, Constance Caramanolis of Splunk and Stephen Augustus of VMware, reviewed 856 submissions to help create the show's diverse line-up. The agenda features an impressive mix of topics, including technical sessions, deep-dives, and case studies spanning from technical deep dives and end user stories to beginner-level insights. Organizations and project maintainers will discuss CNCF's hosted projects – including Kubernetes, Prometheus, Envoy, CoreDNS, containerd, Fluentd, Jaeger, Vitess, TUF, OpenTracing, gRPC, CNI, Notary, NATS, Linkerd, Helm, Rook, Harbor, etcd, Open Policy Agent, CRI-O, TiKV, CloudEvents, Falco, Argo, Dragonfly, SPIFFE and SPIRE.

"It's a pleasure to collaborate with the Program Committee and the CNCF Events Team. The quality of submissions, as well as depth of care put into the review process is always remarkable," said Stephen Augustus, senior open source engineer, VMware and conference co-chair. "I am honored to serve the cloud native community once again in this role. While I wish we could see you all in person, I hope that attendees will enjoy the insights this year's program provides."

"Having the opportunity to chair two virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events has been an amazing experience," said Constance Caramanolis, principal software engineer at Splunk and conference co-chair. "I continue to be inspired by all the submissions we have had the chance to review. I am confident attendees will enjoy the wide variety of topics covered and continue to be engaged with the CNCF community as we all adjust to the virtual format."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

The Secret Life of Kubelet - Alena Prokharchyk, Apple

Clean Up Your Room! What Does It Mean to Delete Something in K8s - Aaron Alpar , Kasten

, Kasten 10 More Weird Ways to Blow Up Your Kubernetes - Jian Cheung & Joseph Kim , Airbnb

& , Airbnb The Open Source Revolution: How Kubernetes is Changing the Games Industry - Dominic Green , Netspeak Games

, Netspeak Games A High-Schooler's Guide to Kubernetes Network Observability - Drew Ripberger , Nirmata

, Nirmata Eating Your Vegetables: How to Manage 2.5 Million Lines of YAML - Daniel Thomson & Jesse Suen , Intuit

& , Intuit DevOps Performance From a Different Dataset: What 30M Workflows Reveal - Michael Stahnke , CircleCI

Workflows Reveal - , CircleCI GitOps Is Likely More Than You Think It Is - Cornelia Davis , Weaveworks

, Weaveworks Collaborative Leadership: Governance Beyond Company Affiliation - Dawn Foster , VMware

, VMware Cluster Reconciliation: Managing Resources Across Multiple Clusters - Vallery Lancey , Independent

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Tuesday, November 17 – if interested, registration can be added when registering for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon:

Speaking submissions for Cloud Native Security Day and ServiceMeshCon are due October 4. Speaking submissions for OpenTelemetry Community Day are due October 11.

Diversity Scholarship applications for both KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America Virtual and CNCF-hosted co-located events are due November 1.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe program, please visit the schedule .

