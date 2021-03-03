Cloud Native Computing Foundation Shares Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 - Virtual

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 - Virtual from May 4 – 7. Experts from organizations including Adobe, Apple, CERN, NVIDIA, and OVHcloud will deliver 100+ sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions. There will also be more than 60 sessions hosted by project maintainers – spanning beginner-level introductions, end user case studies, and technical deep dives.

A program committee of 90 experts and 28 track chairs led by conference co-chairs, Constance Caramanolis of Splunk and Stephen Augustus of VMware, reviewed 627 submissions to curate a lively, diverse, and educational conference program. Attendees will join organizations and project maintainers to discuss a slew of cloud native topics including CNCF's hosted projects – containerd, CoreDNS, Envoy, etcd, Fluentd, Harbor, Helm, Jaeger, Kubernetes, Open Policy Agent, Prometheus, Rook, TiKV, TUF, Vitess, Argo, Buildpacks, CloudEvents, CNI, Contour, Cortex, CRI-O, Dragonfly, Falco, gRPC, KubeEdge, Linkerd, NATS, Notary, OpenTracing, Operator Framework, SPIFFE, SPIRE, and Thanos.

"As we move into our second year of virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences, we are humbled by the resilience we have seen throughout our diverse community of doers," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With the benefit of being able to attend no matter where you are located, we look forward to inspiring thoughtful and innovative discussions across continents when we meet again this May."

"Being at the receiving end of hundreds of innovative speaking submissions continues to be extremely inspiring," said Stephen Augustus, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Program Chair and senior open source engineer at VMware. "As we get more settled into the virtual groove, I feel confident that attendees will walk away from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon again this year with greater knowledge of the cloud native ecosystem and some new friends!"

"The number of amazing submissions just continues to grow and it was a difficult task to narrow them down to the exciting line-up we have this year for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe," said Constance Caramanolis, principal software engineer at Splunk. "I am honored to have been part of this process and am looking forward to the conversations and enthusiasm that will come out of this event."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

"CERN's 1500 Drupal Websites on Kubernetes: Sailing With Operators" - Konstantinos Samaras-Tsakiris & Rajula Vineet Reddy , CERN

, CERN "Hacking into Kubernetes Security for Beginners" – Ellen Körbes, Tilt & Tabitha Sable , Datadog

, Datadog "TechDocs: Unlocking the Potential of Engineers' Collective Knowledge" – Emma Indal , Spotify

, Spotify "Kubernetes on Windows - A Journey" – Jerry Lozano , RX-M LLC

, RX-M LLC "Live Experiments with K8s Applications: Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them" – Fabio Oliveira , IBM & Mert Toslali, Boston University

, IBM & Mert Toslali, "How DoD Uses K8s and Flux to Achieve Compliance and Deployment Consistency" – Anwar Chirakkattil, AR3Systems Inc & Michael Medellin , Department of Defense

, Department of Defense "Your Path To Non-code Contribution In The Kubernetes Community" – Kaslin Fields, Google; Kat Cosgrove, JFrog; Matt Broberg , Red Hat; Kohei Ota , HPE

, Red Hat; , HPE "Building a Community: How Cortex Went from a Vendor Project to a Community" - Goutham Veeramachaneni , Grafana Labs

, Grafana Labs "K8s Labels Everywhere! Decluttering With Node Profile Discovery" – Conor Nolan , Intel & Dave Cremins , Intel

, Intel & , Intel "Compliance Beyond Security: a Cloud Native GDPR Implementation Experience" - Johan Tordsson, Elastisys AB

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, May 3 or Tuesday, May 4 – if interested, these events can be added when registering for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon:

The CFP for Crossplane Community Day Europe and PromCon Online 2021 hosted by CNCF closes Friday, March 5 at 11:59 PM PST.

Diversity + Need-Based Scholarship applications for both KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Virtual and CNCF-hosted co-located events are due April 19.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 - Virtual program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for the All Access pass at $75 or the complimentary Keynote + Solutions Showcase Only pass.

Thank You Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: Cisco , IBM Cloud , Kasten by Veeam , Rancher , Red Hat , VMware ; Platinum Sponsors: CircleCI , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Huawei , Microsoft Azure , and Palo Alto Networks ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

https://www.cncf.io

