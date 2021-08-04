Cloud Native Computing Foundation Unveils Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 in Los Angeles and Virtual

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 , taking place this fall from October 11-15 in Los Angeles, California and virtually. After three virtual-only events, CNCF will host technology experts both onsite in Los Angeles and online for those who are unable to attend in-person. Vaccines and masks will be required of in-person attendees this year in order to best protect our community members. View our full health and safety protocols.

Attendees will experience over 230 sessions, including keynotes and breakouts, with over 70 presentations hosted by project maintainers. From non-technical and end user case studies to advanced engineering deep dives – the conference has content for everyone interested in cloud native technology.

Conference co-chairs, Constance Caramanolis of Splunk, Stephen Augustus of Cisco, and Jasmine James of Twitter, led a program committee of 104 experts and 30 track chairs to review 976 submissions to curate a lively, diverse, and educational conference program. Attendees will join organizations and project maintainers to discuss a slew of cloud native topics including CNCF's hosted projects .

"Over the past 18 months, the cloud native community has not only survived, but thrived, helping governments, businesses, and individuals harness the power of technology to better human lives in the face of an unprecedented pandemic," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled we will be able to meet in-person again after a long hiatus and celebrate our resilience as a community. At the same time, the past year has shown us how much more diverse, inclusive, and equitable we can make our events with a virtual experience and we are excited to report that those who want to stay close to home can also participate in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon remotely."

"It has been an amazing experience to take part in the speaking submission process for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America. Every single submission I read was full of interesting insights, unique perspectives and creative angles," said Jasmine James, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon program co-chair and engineering manager at Twitter. "Given the caliber of the submissions we received this year, I am sure that attendees will leave with insights on cutting-edge topics and feel inspired to be part of the cloud native community."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

"Who Killed My Pod? #Whodunit" – Suneeta Mall, Nearmap

"Real-time Kubernetes: How Entain Australia 10x'd Throughput with Linkerd" – Steve Gray , Entain Australia

, Entain Australia "Conprof - Profiling in the Cloud-native era" – Matthias Loibl , Polar Signals & Kemal Akkoyun , Red Hat

, Polar Signals & , Red Hat "Roll Out the Red Carpet for Production Kubernetes Clusters with a Kube-vip" – Dan Finneran , Equinix

, Equinix "Panel Discussion: OpenGitOps and the GitOps Working Group" – Cornelia Davis , Weaveworks; Dan Garfield , Codefresh; Christian Hernandez , Red Hat; Chris Sanders , Microsoft; and Jesse Butler , Amazon

, Weaveworks; , Codefresh; , Red Hat; , Microsoft; and , Amazon "A Vulnerable Tale about Burnout" – Julia Simon , CloudOps

, CloudOps "Beyond Namespaces: Virtual Clusters are the Future of Multi-Tenancy" – Lukas Gentele , Loft Labs

, Loft Labs "Cloud Native Enables the Park of Pompeii to Reopen During the Pandemic" – Akshai Parthasarathy , Faye Hutsell & Kellsey Ruppel , Oracle

, & , Oracle "The Hitchhiker's Guide to Kubernetes Vulnerabilities" – Robert Clark & Micah Hausler , Amazon

& , Amazon "A Safer Curl | Bash for the Cloud" – Carolyn Van Slyck , Microsoft

, Microsoft "Panel Discussion: Cloud Native Computing Foundation Mentees" – Kunal Kushwaha , Civo; Ihor Dvoretskyi, Cloud Native Computing Foundation; Divya Mohan , HSBC; and Uchechukwu Obasi , Grafana Labs

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, October 11 or Tuesday, October 12 – if interested, these events can be added when registering for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon:

The CFP for Cloud Native Wasm Day North America hosted by CNCF closes on Monday, August 9 at 11:59 PM PDT.

All CNCF-hosted co-located event schedules will be available the week of August 23.

Diversity + Need-Based Scholarship applications for both KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America and CNCF-hosted co-located events are due August 8 for the in-person event and October 1 for the virtual portion.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 program, please visit the schedule .

For more information on health and safety at the event, please visit the CNCF blog .

Registration

Register by August 15 at 11:59 PM PDT for in-person standard pricing and save up to $400. Virtual All Access event registration pricing is $75.

Thank You Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our diamond sponsors: Cisco , Google Cloud , Kasten by Veeam , Microsoft Azure , Red Hat , VMware ; Platinum Sponsors: AWS , CAST AI , CircleCI , Cox Edge , DataStax , Dell Technologies , Elastic , HAProxy , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , IBM Cloud , Intel , NetApp , New Relic , Palo Alto Networks , Pure Storage , Rancher , Replicated , Splunk , Trilio , Veritas ; and many more gold, silver, start-up, and end user sponsors.

