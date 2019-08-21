Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes 49 New Members at Open Source Summit North America

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that 49 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation.

The cloud native ecosystem is growing and maturing rapidly; CNCF now hosts 23 incubating and graduated projects, including leading cloud native technologies Kubernetes and Prometheus. As the Foundation surpasses 450 members, many of its open source leaders, project maintainers, and end users are attending the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit to advance open source innovation and cooperation.

"It has been exciting to watch the rapid growth of the cloud native ecosystem. CNCF Meetups are now hosted in more than 200 locations and our membership base has doubled in just one year, to 469 today," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are very pleased to welcome these new members to the CNCF and look forward to seeing the continued technological innovation as cloud native powers more of the world's most critical infrastructure."

Last month, CNCF added a new Member Landscape to its interactive Cloud Native Landscape that features details on all 469 CNCF members. The landscape allows sorting and filtering by numerous attributes, such as technology category or by the 38 countries in which members are based.

These new members will join CNCF for the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in San Diego November 18-21 and our KubeCon + CloudNativeCom EU in Amsterdam March 30 – April 2, 2020.

About the newest Silver Members:

Aiven provides fully-managed open source database and messaging systems that users can launch in the cloud of their choice within minutes.

ArecaBay enables InfoSec and DevOps teams to discover, monitor, and secure APIs, especially Private APIs that are Cloud-enabled.

Carbon Relay provides Red Sky Ops, an AIOps platform for scaling and managing Kubernetes applications using machine learning.

CAIH Container Cloud provides enterprise-level Cloud Native, CICD and DevOps products, solutions and best practices to help enterprises modernize application architecture, maximize productivity, lower operational costs, and accelerate enterprise innovation.

cnvrg.io is an end-to-end data science platform, helping teams manage, build and automate machine learning pipelines from research to production.

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness to organizations around the World.

Datadrivers are experts on Datacenter Automation, Big Data Engineering, BI and AI, specialized in designing and building cloud-aware and secure environments on Data Driven Infrastructure helping you to apply modern enterprise architecture to your business.

DriveScale instantly turns any data center into an elastic bare-metal cloud with on-demand instances of compute, GPU and storage, including NVMe over Fabrics, to deliver the exact resources a workload needs, and to expand, reduce or replace resources on the fly.

Dudaji is a machine learning and deep learning service accelerator using Kubernetes and Kubeflow in South Korea.

Epsagon provides automated monitoring and troubleshooting for modern applications whether microservices and serverless, using distributed, automated tracing of every request in a transaction and integrated logging and tracing in a single interface.

Flowmill is an observability solution designed to provide a complete picture of a distributed application and accelerate fault resolution by tracing every connection with negligible overhead and no code changes.

Fullstaq is the leading expert in the fields of Open Source, DevOps & Cloud-native solutions in the BeNeLux.

GoDaddy helps the world easily start, confidently grow, and successfully run an online presence.

Inovex supports companies with comprehensive solutions in digitizing their core business and implementing new digital use cases.

Kenzan is a software engineering and full-service digital consulting firm that strategizes, develops and delivers cutting-edge software solutions that transform businesses into technology organizations.

KubeGrid.com is a platform for managing a large number of Kubernetes clusters in one place. KubeGrid makes it easy to deploy, update, and migrate kubernetes clusters across a wide range of environment types, including Linux and Windows-based systems, and cloud-based, on-prem, and edge installations.

MacStadium is the leading provider of enterprise-class Apple Mac infrastructure-as-a-service providing scalable, reliable, and secure private clouds and dedicated servers for workloads that require macOS.

Mavenir is the industry's only end to end, cloud native network software provider for CSPs.

Mia-Platform is the API & Microservices Management Platform that brings an integrated offer of technology and know-how of methods and processes: the ideal solution to turn every company into a digital platform and develop its competitiveness.

Micro Focus provides the critical software customers need to build, operate, secure, and analyze their enterprise in the race to digital transformation.

Morpheus Data is a 100% agnostic multi-cloud and container management platform designed to enable self-service automation and orchestration of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications both on-prem and in the public cloud.

NuoDB enables enterprises to move beyond the limitations of traditional SQL databases with a modern cloud-native and cloud-agnostic SQL database for enterprise critical transactional applications.

Odo is an agentless, zero-trust network access platform that helps IT and DevOps engineers simplify, secure and scale network access across multi-cloud and on-premises infrastructures.

Pega is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence, empowering people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

Rafay Systems enables DevOps and SRE teams to automate application lifecycle and cluster configuration management across on-premise and cloud-based Kubernetes clusters through a turnkey SaaS platform.

Raginghot customizes open-source projects to fit in enterprise's personal demands and to bring the full power of Kubernetes to enterprises and help them get the most use of it.

Samsung Electronics (Networks), the world's leading industry innovator, touted its completion of developing its end-to-end 5G solutions including Cloud-Native system, introducing a variety of compelling use cases and differentiated services of next generation technology.

Scaleway is a Cloud Service Provider providing infrastructure as a service and advanced, managed, platform services.

Scytale, a founding contributor to the SPIFFE and SPIRE projects, helps enterprise security, infrastructure, and software engineering teams standardize and scale service-to-service authentication across static and dynamic computing platforms.

SiteWhere is an open source, cloud native Internet of Things application enablement platform designed for implementing large-scale IoT projects such as smart cities.

SkyWiz is a highly skilled DevOps team, with outstanding capabilities in architecting, designing & deploying Cloud, Open-Source & AI solutions, which enhance customer's efficiency, stability & development cycle by improving their cloud environment architecture.

Southbridge configures and supports highload servers and clusters. We assist our customers to adopt DevOps, to build CI/CD, to migrate to Kubernetes.

Storm Reply provides services along the entire cloud lifecycle and is specialized in design, implementation and 24X7 secure operation of innovative cloud-native solutions.

Talos is a modern, API-driven OS purpose-built for Kubernetes that lets you treat the cluster as the machine, so you can focus on your applications instead of managing the OS.

Verizon is one of the world's leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies.

Vodafone is a mobile telecommunications company that offers voice, messaging, and data services.

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the Internet of Things, with its technology powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and found in more than 2 billion products.

Yotascale, a leader in Cost Management for AWS, provides Enterprises with the most accurate and complete picture of cloud cost on the market, differentiated by machine learning, ease of use, and customer success.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) is a statutory organization established in 1988 to support the establishment and dissemination of ICT standards as well as to provide testing & certification service for related ICT technologies.

About the newest End-User Members & Supporters:

CarGurus is an online auto marketplace that brings trust and transparency to car shopping through proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics.

Dailymotion, founded in 2005, is a global video streaming service that connects over 250 million entertainment-seekers to their personal world of news and entertainment.

eRoad Software is continuously dedicated to providing an integrated Mobile + Employee Services with a focus on Payroll for mid-to-large sized enterprises, supporting payroll management for 3000+ customers and more than 1,000,000 users in 480+ cities in China and 20+ countries.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders.

G-Research is a leading quantitative research and technology company. By using the latest scientific techniques, we produce world-beating predictive research and build advanced technology to analyze the world's data.

LinkedIn, founded in 2003, connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful.

Lunar Way is a Nordic banking app designed to make handling your finances easy, transparent and fun.

Mambu is cloud-native banking platform that is changing the market through a composable banking approach.

Meltwater's media intelligence platform helps companies stay on top of billions of online conversations and make better, more informed decisions to drive brand perception based on insights from the outside

's media intelligence platform helps companies stay on top of billions of online conversations and make better, more informed decisions to drive brand perception based on insights from the outside uSwitch is an online and telephone price comparison and switching service, helping consumers get a better deal on gas, electricity, broadband, TV services, mobiles and personal finance products including mortgages, credit cards, car and home insurance.

With the addition of these companies, there are now 104 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

