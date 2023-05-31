Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes EY as a New Gold Member

News provided by

Cloud Native Computing Foundation

31 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

The professional services leader joins the cloud native ecosystem to help transform the way we do business

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that EY has joined the Foundation as a Gold member.

EY provides assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions services to clients across the globe with the purpose of building a better working world. With over 300,000 employees, the insights and services that the organization provides help to create long-term value for clients, people, and society, and build trust in the capital markets.

"Our clients are increasingly adopting cloud native engineering to launch differentiated solutions at record speed and transforming their businesses in response to today's rapidly changing business, technology, and regulatory landscape," said Ragu Rajaram, Global Cloud Consulting Leader at EY. "EY has already adopted numerous open source projects that enable the organization to be at the forefront of these trends and serve as the north star for clients. Joining CNCF is a logical step as EY takes a more active role in those projects that move the needle for clients. I look forward to collaborating with the ecosystem and anticipate further investments in the near future."

EY is using open source and CNCF-hosted projects including Istio, Konveyor, Move2Kube, Fluentd, and more. As a Gold member, EY will actively contribute to CNCF projects and showcase its own open source innovations, which are helping the organization's clients accelerate cloud native application deployments. EY is investing in developing talent, R&D, and expanding ecosystems like CNCF to serve clients better.

"Like many of the organizations in the cloud native ecosystem, EY is doing amazing work with entrepreneurs, companies, and governments to solve their most pressing challenges," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to have EY bring its knowledge base and experience to CNCF and look forward to working together to enable innovation at unprecedented levels."

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact
Jessie Adams-Shore
The Linux Foundation
[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Also from this source

CNCF Presents Top End User Award to Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation

Cloud Native Computing Foundation Celebrates 58 New Silver Members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.