Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes EY as a New Gold Member

The professional services leader joins the cloud native ecosystem to help transform the way we do business

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that EY has joined the Foundation as a Gold member.

EY provides assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions services to clients across the globe with the purpose of building a better working world. With over 300,000 employees, the insights and services that the organization provides help to create long-term value for clients, people, and society, and build trust in the capital markets.

"Our clients are increasingly adopting cloud native engineering to launch differentiated solutions at record speed and transforming their businesses in response to today's rapidly changing business, technology, and regulatory landscape," said Ragu Rajaram, Global Cloud Consulting Leader at EY. "EY has already adopted numerous open source projects that enable the organization to be at the forefront of these trends and serve as the north star for clients. Joining CNCF is a logical step as EY takes a more active role in those projects that move the needle for clients. I look forward to collaborating with the ecosystem and anticipate further investments in the near future."

EY is using open source and CNCF-hosted projects including Istio, Konveyor, Move2Kube, Fluentd, and more. As a Gold member, EY will actively contribute to CNCF projects and showcase its own open source innovations, which are helping the organization's clients accelerate cloud native application deployments. EY is investing in developing talent, R&D, and expanding ecosystems like CNCF to serve clients better.

"Like many of the organizations in the cloud native ecosystem, EY is doing amazing work with entrepreneurs, companies, and governments to solve their most pressing challenges," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to have EY bring its knowledge base and experience to CNCF and look forward to working together to enable innovation at unprecedented levels."

