Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Kasten by Veeam as Platinum Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA Virtual – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Kasten has upgraded its membership to platinum.

Kasten – recently acquired by Veeam ® – is a market leader for Kubernetes data management, making it simple for both developers and operators to run stateful cloud native applications. Kasten's goal is to simplify backup and data management to deliver the flexibility, reliability, and security needed to accommodate Kubernetes-native workloads as enterprises shift away from monoliths to containers and microservices.

"Kubernetes has become so intrinsically foundational to computing and the innovation that will come along with it," said Niraj Tolia, President and GM at Kasten. "Kasten and its parent company, Veeam , both recognize the critical importance of supporting and helping guide CNCF and the Kubernetes development communities as we continue to see significant growth in the space. The whole team at Kasten is excited to be engaging even further with the cloud-native ecosystem."

In addition to developing Kasten K10 , its Kubernetes-native data management solutions, Kasten contributes to the Kubernetes Storage Special Interest Group and the Data Protection Working Group in Kubernetes, to help improve storage operations and promote data protection support for the Kubernetes and CNCF communities. Kasten also maintains Kanister , an open source project that helps extend support for and execution of data management tasks for databases and NoSQL systems running in Kubernetes, and supports the development of kopia, a fast and secure open-source tool to manage backups.

"It is really a testament to the relevance of our community when organizations like Kasten increase its meaningful investment in CNCF," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Without these supporters, CNCF would not be where it is today, and we thank Kasten for its increased investment. We look forward to working with Kasten to drive continued technological innovation in the diverse cloud native community."

