Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes New Relic to Governing Board as a Platinum Member

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Virtual – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that New Relic has joined its governance board as a Platinum member.

A CNCF member since 2018, New Relic is committed to making observability a data-driven approach and daily practice for millions of engineers. The observability company has invested heavily in open standards, open instrumentation, and open collaboration with a number of its own open source projects . Previously a silver sponsor for AdoptOpenJDK, New Relic is a founding member of Eclipse Adoptium , which is becoming the leading provider of high-quality OpenJDK-based binaries.

"New Relic is standardizing its observability offerings with OpenTelemetry and we have seen first-hand the positive impact that open governance has on the success of open source projects," said Zain Asgar, GM of Pixie and New Relic Open Source at New Relic and CEO and co-founder of Pixie Labs. "By becoming a Platinum member, New Relic is looking forward to supporting open source by providing governance, thought leadership, and engineering resources to help shape the direction and success of the cloud native ecosystem."

In addition to standardizing the New Relic platform on OpenTelemetry and making significant contributions to it, New Relic has developed Pixie , its open source Kubernetes native in-cluster observability platform under the Apache 2.0 license. A significant investment, Pixie is an end-to-end system developed over the last three years with a dedicated team of engineers. New Relic has also open-sourced more than ten years worth of R&D in agents, integrations, SDKs, CLIs, and custom visualizations in the New Relic One catalog. This has made it easier for engineers to access the company's turnkey instrumentation and give advanced users a foundation to build their own custom instrumentation.

"In today's complex software systems, developers need help understanding multi-layered architectures to ensure they ship fast and resiliently. As a result, observability into a system has become a critical part of any successful environment," said Priyanka Sharma, General Manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Organizations like New Relic are working hard to foster the ecosystem around observation of cloud native workloads. We are thrilled that New Relic has increased its investment in CNCF to further drive innovation in the community."

Join New Relic and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Virtual , May 4-7, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Los Angeles and virtually, October 12-15, 2021.

