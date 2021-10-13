Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Record Number of New Silver Members

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 98 new Silver members, including Cardinal Health, Niantic, Robinhood, and Trend Micro to continue the rapid innovation in open source and cloud native communities across the world.

As the cloud native community prepares for its first in-person event since the start of this pandemic, a record-breaking number of increasingly diverse organizations have joined CNCF. Now with 725 members, CNCF has grown almost 40% since the beginning of 2020, showcasing the need for innovative technologies to respond to current and future challenges.

"We are thrilled to see that cloud native technology continues to resonate with so many organizations across industries and geographies," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are welcoming more new members than we have ever added in a single quarter, a testament to the resilience of our community. CNCF is proud to welcome a diverse range of Silver members to #TeamCloudNative and we look forward to working together as we usher in the next era of cloud native."

About the newest Silver Members:

About the newest End User Member:

GE Healthcare is a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator that enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

RISC-V International is a global open hardware standards organization enabling a new era of processor innovation.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Absa Group Limited is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups and offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

is one of largest diversified financial services groups and offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance. Blizzard Entertainment is dedicated to creating the most epic entertainment experiences… ever.

is dedicated to creating the most epic entertainment experiences… ever. Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities.

is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. Celonis is the global leader in execution management. The Celonis Execution Management System provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence.

is the global leader in execution management. The Celonis Execution Management System provides companies a modern way to run their business processes entirely on data and intelligence. Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America's collective potential.

is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America's collective potential. Niantic is a leading AR technology company inspiring people to explore the world, together, with planet-scale products for consumers, developers, brands and fellow AR explorers around the world.

is a leading AR technology company inspiring people to explore the world, together, with planet-scale products for consumers, developers, brands and fellow AR explorers around the world. REWE International is one of Europe's lead food and near-food retailers and is working to transform the daily shopping experience with innovative technology.

is one of lead food and near-food retailers and is working to transform the daily shopping experience with innovative technology. Robinhood is leveling the playing field by making trading more intuitive, more affordable, and more inclusive to ensure that everyone, regardless of wealth or industry knowledge, feels empowered to participate in the financial system.

is leveling the playing field by making trading more intuitive, more affordable, and more inclusive to ensure that everyone, regardless of wealth or industry knowledge, feels empowered to participate in the financial system. Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all.

purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. Westwing is the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce: Westwing inspires its loyal Home Enthusiast customers through its 'shoppable magazine' with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation