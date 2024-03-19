Cloud Native Computing Foundation's FluxCD Project Gains New Corporate Support

As the support landscape for FluxCD evolves and expands, new companies and end users step up to ensure long-term project sustainability

PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today shared that Graduated project FluxCD is receiving significant support from new dedicated companies committed to the ongoing maintenance and development of Flux GitOps tools and providing continuous delivery for applications and platforms. With additional support from CNCF, the project has now successfully transitioned to a stronger and broader community.

Companies affirming their support for Flux among their offerings include Aenix, Aviator, Microsoft Azure, ControlPlane, Edgecell, Fairwinds, Giant Swarm, Gimlet, GitLab, Nearform, Opsmx, Opsworks, OSO, Teracloud, and TNG. Additional long-time Flux adopters who have added themselves to the public list recently include Cisco and German retailer Tchibo alongside new use cases from organizations such as the Sylva project.

GitLab announced its continued support for Flux and working with partners in a recent blog post, noting "We are confident in the future of Flux. Flux is a mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project with a large and dedicated user base. We believe that our continued support and integration with Flux serves our users the best." In early 2023, GitLab integrated Flux with its agent for Kubernetes offering as the recommended GitOps solution.

FluxCD was developed at Weaveworks which announced that it would cease commercial operations at the start of February. CNCF has worked with many FluxCD stakeholders so that end users and former customers can access long term sustainable development and support.

"I am glad to see the continued support across the open source cloud native community for Flux as well as Weaveworks ensuring projects remain available throughout the community. In the immediate future, CNCF is planning to fund mentorships and security work. We encourage other organizations to get involved as there's never a bad time to contribute to an open source project you depend on. Also, this is a great example of the strength and resilience of our community and we look forward to Flux's continued evolution and growth," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF.

FluxCD ecosystem projects are expanding and enabling more open source capabilities and pathways for contributors to enter the space. With Weaveworks support, key projects have now migrated into the wider community such as the Flux-IaC tools that enable GitOps for infrastructure as code tools working alongside Kubernetes.

CNCF is supporting a special Birds of a Feather session at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris on Wednesday 20 March at 11:00 CET . This will be an opportunity for FluxCD ecosystem users and maintainers to get together with all parties interested in supporting the project. Ecosystem projects will be presented and an overall plan shared for everyone to get involved in the future of the technology.

As a Graduated project within CNCF, Flux reached General Availability in July 2023 and completed its second security audit with the CNCF last November with no CVEs.

Supporting Quotes:

"We are really happy to observe new big tech shops bringing their support to Flux. It should give everyone the confidence to keep committing and investing. The level of quality and security, and the modularity of Flux have been prime reasons for our decision to use it two years ago to automate the deployment and lifecycle management of network functions. Our Linux Foundation Sylva-based cloud native infrastructure relies on the strength and resilience of the Flux community. Flux's technology and community make it the GitOps framework in our Telco networks." – Philippe Ensarguet, VP Software Engineering, Orange

"Flux is the engine that powers several GitOps experiences on Azure as well as in our customer's environments. We will continue to invest in Flux through upstream contributions for the long-term health and support of the project, and downstream partnerships to help customers" – Lachie Evenson, Principal PDM Manager, Cloud Native Ecosystem, Microsoft

Full list of supporting quotes on the CNCF Blog.

Meet with Flux at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

While at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris from March 19 – 22, visit the Flux project booth and the many sessions that cover Flux and relevant topics.

We encourage anyone interested in getting involved with the Flux project to join us for the Flux and the Wider Ecosystem Planning Birds of a Feather session happening on 20 March at 11:00 CET.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation