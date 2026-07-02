As the July 26 ADA anniversary approaches, Cloud of Goods urges destinations, hotels, travel advisors, and travelers to think beyond accessible venues and plan the gear support travelers need once they arrive.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the July 26 anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Cloud of Goods is calling attention to an often-overlooked gap in accessible travel: making mobility, accessibility, and medical equipment easy to access at the destination.

More memories, less stress with destination gear delivered before arrival. Speed Speed Cloud of Goods helps hotels and travel partners arrange mobility and accessibility gear before travelers arrive. Cloud of Goods delivers mobility gear that helps travelers participate more fully in destination experiences.

For decades, the ADA has helped transform American infrastructure by improving access to buildings, transportation systems, public spaces, hotels, venues, and other parts of daily life. But for many seniors, injured travelers, people with disabilities, caregivers, and multi-generation families, access to a destination is only part of the journey. The trip can still become difficult if a traveler needs a walker, wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, shower chair, hospital bed, oxygen concentrator, or other medical equipment after arrival.

Cloud of Goods, a destination gear rental marketplace serving hundreds of cities across the United States and around the world, helps travelers reserve mobility, accessibility, and medical equipment before arrival and have it delivered to wherever they are.

"The ADA anniversary month is very special for Cloud of Goods," said Punsri Abeywickrema, Founder and CEO of Cloud of Goods. "The ADA helped make America more accessible by changing the infrastructure and the processes to support people with disabilities. Cloud of Goods is helping fill the next missing layer in making the world truly accessible by making mobility & accessibility gear readily available to everyone, everywhere."

For travel industry professionals, the issue is becoming increasingly important. Hotels, concierges, travel advisors, destinations, cruise-area partners, attractions, and event organizers are often the first to hear from guests when mobility or medical equipment is needed. Cloud of Goods says the best guest experience happens when that need is anticipated before the traveler reaches the front desk, cruise port, convention center, theme park, or attraction.

"True destination readiness means helping people participate in the experiences each city has to offer," Abeywickrema said. "A traveler should not miss a family trip, event, cruise, convention, museum visit, or theme park day because the right mobility or medical gear was not planned in advance."

Cloud of Goods recommends that travelers, caregivers, hotels, and travel advisors ask five questions before a trip:

Will anyone need mobility support for long walking days? Will anyone need a walker, wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, or medical equipment? Will a caregiver need bathroom safety equipment or other medical support? Is the group visiting a large venue, cruise port, attraction, convention, or theme park? Has the gear been reserved for delivery before arrival?

Cloud of Goods delivers accessibility and mobility gear and medical equipment to thousands of people every week, working with travelers, hospitality industry partners, event destinations, and local delivery partners.

Travelers, caregivers, hotels, and travel advisors can plan destination gear before arrival at www.cloudofgoods.com.

About Cloud of Goods

Cloud of Goods is a destination gear rental marketplace that helps travelers, caregivers, event attendees, and hospitality partners access the equipment they need at their destination. The company offers delivery of mobility scooters, wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers, pediatric wheelchairs, medical equipment, bathroom safety equipment, and other accessibility gear to hotels, vacation rentals, homes, attractions, cruise ports, airports, and event destinations. Cloud of Goods serves hundreds of cities across the United States and around the world and delivers accessibility, mobility, and medical equipment to thousands of people every week.

Media Contact

Ridmi Silva

Cloud of Goods

(407) 545-3103

[email protected]

www.cloudofgoods.com

SOURCE Cloud of Goods