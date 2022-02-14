Cloud Orchestration Market to Reach $105.07 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 21.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Orchestration Market by Service, (Configuration, Cloud Service Automation, and Support and Maintenance), Deployment Mode (Private, Public and Hybrid) Organization Size, (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Education, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Petrochemical, Energy & Utilities, Pulp & Paper, Agriculture and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud orchestration market was estimated at $14.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $105.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for optimum resource utilization, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and surge in demand for low cost process setup & automation drive the growth of the global cloud orchestration market. On the other hand, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations and dearth of technical skills for effective cloud orchestration restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase IN demand for streamline business process among SMEs is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario

Rise in remote working trend during the pandemic has given way to increase in demand for cloud orchestration, since it can provide necessary access to corporate resources to manage collaboration with integrated teams and maintain productivity. This, in turn, has impacted the global cloud orchestration market negatively.

This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The configuration segment to retain the lion's share

By service type, the configuration segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is due to the high level of cost savings on total cost of ownership and increase in need for optimum resources utilization by several user types including small, medium, and large enterprises. The cloud service segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.

The public segment to dominate by 2030

By cloud, the public segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is owing to significant adoption of public cloud platforms across various verticals such as healthcare and media & entertainment. However, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the major share in 2020

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global cloud orchestration industry. This is attributed to rise in the recognition of cloud orchestration across various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced resource management systems and the workload shift toward the cloud environment.

Key players in the industry

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, INC.

HP Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Flexiscale Technologies Limited

DXC Technology Company

SOURCE Allied Market Research