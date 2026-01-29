Cloud OSS/BSS Market worth $59.02 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud OSS/BSS Market is projected to grow from USD 43.35 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 59.02 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2026-2032.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud OSS/BSS Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Cloud OSS/BSS Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 43.35 billion

USD 43.35 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 59.02 billion

USD 59.02 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 4.2%

Cloud OSS/BSS Market Trends & Insights:

Rapid 5G expansion and real-time monetization requirements are driving operators toward cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms.

By component, the services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 5.2%.

By cloud type, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 5.9% from 2026 to 2032.

By operator type, the mobile operator segment is expected to dominate the market.

The North American Cloud OSS/BSS Market is projected to have the largest share, 31.18%, in 2032.

The Cloud OSS/BSS Market is reshaping telecom operations by enabling real-time, flexible, and scalable service delivery on cloud-native platforms. These solutions modernize core functions, including billing, charging, order management, customer engagement, and network performance, by replacing legacy systems with modular, API-based services and automated workflows. Cloud-native architectures enable faster service rollouts and more efficient operations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Open architecture standards and container orchestration improve interoperability, reduce dependence on single vendors, and help telecom operators introduce new services more quickly while controlling costs.

By component, the services segment is likely to have the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS/BSS Market during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS/BSS Market over the forecast period, as communication service providers increasingly favor managed, outcome-based engagements to drive transformation. This trend is driven by the need for faster deployment, ongoing optimization of cloud-native platforms, and reduced in-house development and operations. Talent gaps and the complexity of AI and containerized environments lead providers to seek partner-led managed services and integration support. Regulatory requirements, strict service-level agreements, guaranteed uptime, and formal change management further encourage adoption. For instance, CSG and AWS now offer managed mediation, billing, and analytics under service commitments, and NEC and Microsoft provide managed cloud OSS/BSS operations for an Asian carrier. These examples underscore Communication Service Providers' move toward service-centric models that deliver scalability, reliability, and continuous innovation with lower capital and internal burden.

By cloud type, the public cloud model of deployment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to post the highest CAGR in the Cloud OSS/BSS Market over the forecast period. Growth is driven by CSP demand for flexibility, data control, and seamless integration between legacy systems and cloud platforms. Hybrid architectures let operators keep sensitive data on private infrastructure while using public cloud resources for scalability and faster feature updates. This model supports phased migration, reduces reliance on a single vendor, and helps meet regional regulatory and operational requirements. Hybrid cloud OSS/BSS also enables the gradual modernization of core functions, such as billing, charging, and service orchestration, without disrupting live services. For example, Netcracker worked with Telenet to deploy a hybrid digital BSS platform that improved time-to-market and enhanced real-time customer interactions. As CSPs seek to balance the pace of transformation with system stability and compliance, hybrid cloud is increasingly viewed as a practical, low-risk approach to modernizing OSS/BSS environments.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Cloud OSS/BSS Market during the forecast period.

North America is poised to lead the Cloud OSS/BSS Market, driven by rapid 5G rollouts, rising mobile data usage, and focused digital transformation programs. Operators across the region are prioritizing cloud-native billing, charging, and service-orchestration platforms to improve operational agility and the customer experience. Bell Canada has adopted Ericsson's cloud OSS solution to streamline next-generation service provisioning and fault management. Comcast is modernizing its subscriber management by deploying Netcracker's digital BSS on AWS, enabling faster product launches and improved scalability. In parallel, large operators such as Verizon are working with Oracle to deploy cloud-based, converged charging systems that enable real-time monetization of emerging 5G services. These initiatives are supported by mature hyperscaler ecosystems and regulatory frameworks that encourage cloud adoption while addressing data-residency requirements. Together, continued network upgrades, outcome-based service models, and strong vendor partnerships will reinforce North America's leadership in cloud OSS/BSS adoption through the forecast period.

Top Companies in Cloud OSS/BSS Market:

The Top Companies in Cloud OSS/BSS Market include Amdocs (US), Salesforce (US), NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Optiva (Canada), and Nokia (Finland). These players have adopted a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the Cloud OSS/BSS Market. These strategies have enabled market players to expand geographically by offering cloud OSS/BSS solutions.

