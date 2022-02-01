Cloud PBX Market size worth $ 14.76 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
Technological advancement and growing adoption of cloud computing, the growing number of startups and SMEs, and the application of cloud PBX across various industries are some of the factors expected to drive the Cloud PBX Market.
Feb 01, 2022, 10:15 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud PBX Market" By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Services (Configuration And Change Management, Network Traffic Management), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Information Technology, Retail), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cloud PBX Market size was valued at USD 5.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.76 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.17% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=153399
Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud PBX Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Cloud PBX Market Overview
The increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and the increasing number of SMEs are driving the demand for the Cloud PBX Market. Cloud PBX has several advantages, including scalability, flexibility when using additional hardware, and cost savings. Therefore, they are widely used in small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. It reduces enterprise operating costs by eliminating the need for on-site equipment installation and maintenance. These are completely IT-based offsite communication systems that reduce infrastructure costs.
Cloud PBXs are widely used in IT companies, the BFSI sector, the government, and the public sector. Rapid technological development has led to new innovations in cloud PBX software, and the growing adoption of cloud computing is driving the development of the Cloud PBX Market. On the contrary, as cloud PBX is entirely internet-based, any issues with the internet connectivity can cause redundancy and quality degradation of the calls. Besides that, increasing issues of cybercrimes possess security threats to the data that are restraining the growth of the Cloud PBX Market.
Key Developments
- In February 2020, Partnership with Ring Central Inc., Avaya Inc. launched Avaya Cloud Office, a service that delivers team messaging, video meetings, and cloud PBX to make cloud communications easier.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Vonage, Microsoft, Cisco, ShoreTel Inc., Nextiva, Mega Path, and Comcast. Ring Central, Avaya, and AT&T, Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud PBX Market On the basis of Offering, Services, Enterprise Size, Application, and Geography.
- Cloud PBX Market, By Offering
- Solution
- Services
- Cloud PBX Market, By Services
- Configuration and Change Management
- Network Traffic Management
- Virtual Deployment and Setup
- Emergency Call Routing Services
- Others
- Cloud PBX Market, By Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium-size Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Cloud PBX Market, By Application
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Information Technology
- Retail
- Government
- Others
- Cloud PBX Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Data-Centric Security Market By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Industry (Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
IT Asset Management Software Market By Type (Hardware, Software), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium, Large), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Cloud Storage Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, ITES, Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Task Management Software Market By Business Function (Marketing, Human Resources), By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT And Telecom), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028
Top 5 Cloud Managed Services using internet to deliver applications
Visualize Cloud PBX Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article