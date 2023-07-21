Cloud Performance Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% from 2022 to 2027|Increased adoption of cloud performance management in various industries to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud performance management market size is expected to grow by USD 3,936.6 million. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.32% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growing demand for cloud solutions is a major trend in the market growth. Cloud computing and other related technologies, which include IoT, edge computing, and serverless architecture, are gaining popularity among businesses. This growth is due to the expanding user- and infrastructure-centric approaches which are used to control IT performances, as well as in tracking IT services for mobile users. These services are utilized by businesses that employ consultants, software specialists, and project management teams with a focus on the development and offering of critical-decision support software, services, and tools. Hence, the growing adoption of cloud solutions will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. - View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Performance Management Market

Cloud Performance Management Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud performance management market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Performance Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cloud Performance Management Market is segmented as below:

Application

BFSI



Telecom and IT



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Retail and Others

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to the financial services companies focused on providing superior customer experiences. The demand in the BFSI sector for cloud performance management is rising due to the benefits it provides, such as financial performance, service quality, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, companies can monitor application performance and customer experience for millions of customers and can also drill down the experience of a single user. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Cloud Performance Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased adoption of cloud performance management in various industries is a key factor driving market growth.

The need to evaluate the business performance data of enterprises, increased adoption by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and increased adoption of cloud-based solutions are the major factors driving the market growth.

Digitization gives businesses a competitive advantage over their rivals and leads to cost reduction, improved customer engagement, and business expansion.

Hence, the growing adoption of cloud performance management is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost associated with implementation is a significant challenge impeding market growth.

The costs for system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance are the components of the total cost.

The staff members should be trained properly for the proper functioning of the application.

The application needs regular updates to stay updated with industry trends once it has been installed.

Thus, high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Cloud Performance Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nastel Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., New Relic Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SAP SE, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption of cloud performance management in various industries will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost associated with implementation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offering

BMC Software Inc - The company offers cloud performance management services such as TrueSight operations management, BMC AMI data for Db2, and BMC AMI data for IMS.

The company offers cloud performance management services such as TrueSight operations management, BMC AMI data for Db2, and BMC AMI data for IMS. Cisco Systems Inc - The company offers cloud performance management platforms such as AppDynamics.

The company offers cloud performance management platforms such as AppDynamics. Dynatrace Inc. - The company offers cloud performance management for cloud-native workloads and microservices.

Cloud Performance Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud performance management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud performance management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud performance management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud performance management market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The network security software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17.51 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and service), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The simulation and analysis software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,680.14 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for simulation and analysis software is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cloud Performance Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,936.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nastel Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., New Relic Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SAP SE, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud performance management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud performance management market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 123: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 136: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dynatrace Inc.

Exhibit 141: Dynatrace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dynatrace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Dynatrace Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lumen Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 154: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 158: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 161: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nastel Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 167: Nastel Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Nastel Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Nastel Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 New Relic Inc.

Exhibit 170: New Relic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: New Relic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: New Relic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: New Relic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: New Relic Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 SAP SE

Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.17 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 185: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 188: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio