SAN RAMON, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Peritus, a renowned expert in cloud technology announces an exciting collaboration with Junction Health, a leading provider of healthcare infusion services. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Junction Health's journey towards enhancing the patient care experience for individuals suffering with chronic and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, and more.

Cloud Peritus will be instrumental in helping Junction Health develop a strategic roadmap of Salesforce CRM capabilities, and optimizing the value of their investment in the platform. Leveraging a wide variety of Salesforce's capabilities, Junction Health aims to elevate its patient-centered care delivery model that focuses on improving access, quality, and patient experience in a cost-effective manner to unprecedented heights.

Cloud Peritus and Junction Health Forge Strategic Salesforce Partnership Post this

"Our clinical model works best when we have a happy, healthy, and engaged panel of patients and providers being served. Technology plays a huge part in helping us achieve our goals." Said Vinny Polito, Chief Operating Officer of Junction Health. "We're thrilled to work with Cloud Peritus to leverage a host of integrated solutions on the Salesforce platform. From patient and client-facing capabilities like an advanced contact center and automated appointment reminders and survey follow-ups to back office operational tools like payer contract management and clinic maintenance tracking – we know that Cloud Peritus and Salesforce have us covered."

Cloud Peritus brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, ensuring that Junction Health's Salesforce.com roadmap and deployment are seamless and efficient. By harnessing the power of Salesforce.com, Junction Health aims to improve data management, enhance communication channels, and provide a superior experience for both patients and healthcare professionals.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with cutting-edge CRM technology," said Nao Lo, SVP & Principal Solution Architect of Cloud Peritus. "We are excited to be the strategic Salesforce partner that will work closely with Junction Health to unlock the full potential of Salesforce.com and drive innovation within the healthcare industry while supporting Junction Health in their mission to provide critical fusion centers for those in need."

Together, Junction Health and Cloud Peritus are poised to deliver unparalleled value to patient and provider stakeholders and drive sustainable growth for its community health center partners.

About Junction Health:

Junction Health partners with Community Health Centers across the country to improve access to life-promoting medications and thrive financially by operating tech-enabled, turn-key infusion centers serving gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology, neurology, and infectious disease.

About Cloud Peritus:

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, fueled by our passionate, committed, and high achieving practitioners. We deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems, maximizing our clients' Salesforce investments. Our focus on client delight and delivering value across our engagements is reflected in our perfect record of '5 star ratings' on the appexchange. To learn more about our HLS practice please visit us: www.cloudperitus.com/hls.

SOURCE Cloud Peritus