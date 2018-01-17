Cloud Radio Access Network Market Size Worth $31.71 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market is expected to reach USD 31.71 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The networks ecosystem is on the verge of a transformation owing to growing demand data requirements for the Internet of Things (IoT) and the advent of 5G technologies which will lead to the requirement of new services and applications is anticipated to drive the growth of C-RAN architecture market over the forecast period. The market for the virtual/ cloud RAN architecture is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

The Infrastructure segment holds the largest share of Cloud-RAN industry in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 17.05 billion by 2025. The market for the LTE & 5G segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The evolution of 5G is projected to place challenges on present network infrastructure in the form of technologies and operation model.

The currently available mobile networks infrastructure is designed to meet the requirements for voice and traditional mobile broad band services. These infrastructures are not flexible enough to support 5G services owing to the multiple number standard upgrades and complex interfaces. Centralized-RAN is emerging as the critical network architecture for 5G, it has innovative elastic and scalable network architectures which can provide the required capabilities to the incorporation of 5G network.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global C-RAN market accounted for USD 4.72 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2017 to 2025

Outdoor deployment segment emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 26.08 billion by 2025

by 2025 The market for design and development service is anticipated to witness the highest growth of a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market hold the largest share in the C-RAN market in 2016. The growing deployment of C-RAN by the mobile operators in China , Japan and South Korea to better meet heavy mobile data demand by improving existing 4G network coverage and to support the future 5G roll out in the region

Key players include Ericsson AB, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd and ZTE Corporation are accounting for the majority share of the overall market in 2016

Grand View Research has segmented the C-RAN market on the basis architecture, component, network deployment and region:

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Centralized Virtualized /Cloud RAN

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Infrastructure Remote Radio Units Baseband Units Fronthaul Solution Services Consulting Design and deployment Maintenance and support Others

Network Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 3G LTE & 5G

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Indoor Outdoor

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



