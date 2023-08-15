Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Lead Routing Software

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Lead Routing Software category.

Ranked vendors included Boberdoo, Chili Piper, Lead Angel, Leadspace, LeanData, Openprise, RevenueHero, Syncari, Terminus, Traction Complete, and ZoomInfo/RingLead.

Over 1,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Lead Routing Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

- Chili Piper

- LeanData

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

- ZoomInfo/RingLead

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

- Boberdoo

- Lead Angel

- Openprise

- RevenueHero

- Syncari

- Terminus

- Traction Complete

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

- Leadspace

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/lead-routing-software/

Defining Lead Routing Software:

Lead Routing Software is a specialized technology solution designed to efficiently manage and distribute incoming sales leads within an organization. By automating the process of assigning leads to appropriate sales representatives or teams based on predefined criteria such as geographical location, product specialization, or lead source, this software streamlines lead distribution and ensures swift follow-up. Through its intelligent algorithms, lead routing software optimizes resource allocation, minimizes response times, and enhances overall sales effectiveness, ultimately leading to improved customer engagement and increased conversion rates.

Commentary:

"Selecting the right Lead Routing Software is a key decision to better capitalize on valuable sales leads," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda continues to prioritize the Sales function, including our 2023 coverage of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software, Sales Conversation Intelligence Software , Sales Compensation Software , Digital Sales Room Software , and Sales Engagement Platforms ."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

SOURCE Cloud Ratings