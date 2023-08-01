Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Sales Engagement Platform Software

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Sales Engagement Platform Software category.

Ranked vendors included Amplemarket, Apollo.io, ClearSlide, Close, Groove, Hubspot, InsideSales, Klenty, Lemlist, Mailshake, MixMax, Outplay, Outreach, PersistIQ, Reply, Revenue.io, RevenueGrid, RightBound, Salesloft, Upscale, VanillaSoft, YesWare, and ZoomInfo.

Over 25,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Sales Engagement Platform Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

Apollo.io

Groove

MixMax

Reply

VanillaSoft

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

Hubspot

InsideSales

Outreach

Revenue Grid

Salesloft

YesWare

ZoomInfo

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

Close

Klenty

Mailshake

Outplay

Revenue.io

RightBound

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

Amplemarket

ClearSlide

Lemlist

PersistIQ

Notable Vendor:

UpScale

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/sales-engagement-platform-software/

Defining Sales Engagement Platform Software:

Sales Engagement Platform Software is a comprehensive product suite designed to optimize and streamline sales processes, fostering meaningful interactions between sales representatives and prospects throughout the sales cycle. By integrating various functionalities such as email tracking, automated outreach, sales cadences, and CRM synchronization, the platform empowers sales teams to efficiently engage with leads, personalize communication, track customer interactions, and manage follow-ups, ultimately enhancing productivity, increasing conversion rates, and driving revenue growth.

Commentary:

"Choosing the right Sales Engagement Platform is critical to maximizing your sales team effectiveness, especially in a challenging revenue environment," commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our Cloud Ratings research agenda continues to prioritize the Sales function, including our 2023 coverage of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software, Sales Conversation Intelligence Software , Sales Compensation Software , Digital Sales Room Software , and the Demo Automation + Pre-Sales Software category."

