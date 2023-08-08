Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Sales Training + Onboarding Software

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Sales Training + Onboarding Software category.

Ranked vendors included 360Learning, Allego, Brainshark, Coassemble, Continu, LearnUpon, Lessonly by Seismic, Master-O, Mindtickle, Qstream, Saleshood, Second Nature, SmartWinnr, Spekit, TalentLMS, Wonderway, and WorkRamp.

Over 6,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Sales Training + Onboarding Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

- 360Learning

- Continu

- LearnUpon

- Lessonly by Seismic

- Mindtickle

- Saleshood

- Second Nature

- TalentLMS

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

- Allego

- Brainshark

- Spekit

- Qstream

- WorkRamp

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

- Coassemble

- Master-O

- SmartWinnr

- Wonderway

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

- N/A

Notable Vendor:

- Aspireship

- Awarathon

- Gradual

- Kickscale

- Streamz

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/sales-training-software/

Defining Sales Training + Onboarding Software:

Sales Training + Onboarding Software is a comprehensive and interactive platform designed to streamline and enhance the process of training newly hired sales representatives. This software offers a range of features, such as multimedia content creation, virtual training modules, gamified learning experiences, and performance tracking tools. By leveraging innovative technology, it enables organizations to efficiently onboard new sales team members, equip them with essential product knowledge and selling techniques, and continuously assess their progress to become more effective and successful sales professionals.

Commentary:

"Since your salesforce is the 'tip of the spear' of your organization, selecting the right training software platform is an important decision. We are excited to initiate research coverage of Sales Training + Onboarding Software." commented Matt Harney, Founder of Cloud Ratings. "Our 2023 research agenda continues to prioritize the Sales function, including our coverage of Sales Conversation Intelligence Software , Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software , Sales Compensation Software , and Digital Sales Room Software ."

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

cloudratings.com

SOURCE Cloud Ratings