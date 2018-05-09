Cloud Security Alliance Announces Federal Summit 2018 Speaker Line-up

"This year's conference program features an impressive line-up of speakers who will each bring their unique blend of personal experience and insight regarding the best practices and challenges of moving critical systems into a secure cloud," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "It's a must-attend event for anyone charged with cloud migration in the federal space."

With a theme of Agencies Can Shift to a Secure Cloud for Mission Critical Systems, sessions will focus on two components of cloud security – deploying mission critical systems to the cloud, and new technologies that support deployment, including managing security certifications and compliance. Among the topics covered will be:

Getting to mission critical with cloud,

How technologies, including blockchain, IoT, and fog computing, support mission critical systems on the cloud,

Managing requirements for multiple security certifications and

The status of continuous monitoring.

Attendees will learn which government programs are leading the pack in deploying mission-critical systems to the cloud, as well as which technologies, both proven and new, are critical to making cloud the dominant IT system. Among the sessions on the agenda are:

Cyber Enabled Economic Warfare (Keynote) . Presented by Mark Weatherford , Senior Vice President and Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, vArmour, and former Deputy Under-Secretary for Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security.

. Presented by , Senior Vice President and Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, vArmour, and former Deputy Under-Secretary for Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security. The 5 Technology Waves That Are Changing Our World . Presented by Jerry Archer , Chief Security Officer for Sallie Mae .

. Presented by , Chief Security Officer for . CSA DC Chapter Update . Presented by Anil Karmel, co-founder and CEO, C2 Labs. (The DC Chapter of CSA is restarting with a very dynamic Board focused on cloud programs across heavily regulated industries of government, financial, and health care. CSA is looking for members who want to work on these issues and network with experts across the world through CSA scholarship.)

. Presented by Anil Karmel, co-founder and CEO, C2 Labs. (The DC Chapter of CSA is restarting with a very dynamic Board focused on cloud programs across heavily regulated industries of government, financial, and health care. CSA is looking for members who want to work on these issues and network with experts across the world through CSA scholarship.) Zero Trust Architecture (panel). Moderated by John Yeoh , CSA Senior Research Analyst with panelists: Sean Frazier , Advisory CISO, Federal, Duo Security; Bil Harmer , Leader, Office of the CISO, Zscaler; Jason Garbis , Vice President of Products, Cyxtera; and John Kindervag , Field CTO, Palo Alto Networks.

Moderated by , CSA Senior Research Analyst with panelists: , Advisory CISO, Federal, Duo Security; , Leader, Office of the CISO, Zscaler; , Vice President of Products, Cyxtera; and , Field CTO, Palo Alto Networks. CyberWorkforce . Presented by Karen Evans , National Director, U.S. Cyber Challenge and former Administrator of the Office of Electronic and IT for the Office of Management and Budget.

. Presented by , National Director, U.S. Cyber Challenge and former Administrator of the Office of Electronic and IT for the Office of Management and Budget. Agency Responsibilities in Adopting Cloud Services in the Current Threat Environment. Presented by Ron Zalkind , Head of Innovation, Cisco Cloud Security.

Presented by , Head of Innovation, Cisco Cloud Security. CDM Concepts in the Cloud . Presented by Michael Pitcher , Vice President, Technical Cyber Services for CoalFire.

. Presented by , Vice President, Technical Cyber Services for CoalFire. State of Federal Cloud Adoption and Cybersecurity: A Practitioner's Perspective . Presented by Dr. Mari Spina , Principal Cyber Security Engineer MITRE Security for Enterprise and Cloud Architectures, MITRE.

. Presented by Dr. , Principal Cyber Security Engineer MITRE Security for Enterprise and Cloud Architectures, MITRE. FedRAMP - New Developments & Status of Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) (Panel) . Panelists: Matthew Goodrich , Director, FedRAMP, GSA; Jay Huie , Cloud Portfolio Lead, General Services Administration; Katie Lewin , Federal Director, CSA.

. Panelists: , Director, FedRAMP, GSA; , Cloud Portfolio Lead, General Services Administration; , Federal Director, CSA. IaaS and Custom Apps - Don't forget the apps. Presented Kaushik Narayan , CTO, McAfee Cloud Business Unit.

Presented , CTO, McAfee Cloud Business Unit. Cloud Computing Strategic Plan for DHS. Presented by Kshmendra Paul, Deputy Director, Mission and Strategy, Information Sharing and Services Office (IS20), ‎Department of Homeland Security.

Presented by Kshmendra Paul, Deputy Director, Mission and Strategy, Information Sharing and Services Office (IS20), ‎Department of Homeland Security. How to Accelerate and Sustain Compliance with Control Frameworks . Presented by Abhi Pandit , Senior Director for Risk Advisory and Assurance, Adobe.

. Presented by , Senior Director for Risk Advisory and Assurance, Adobe. Learn the Threat to Beat the Threat: An Updated Threat Brief by a Pioneer in Cyber Threat Intelligence . Presented by Bob Gourley , founder and CTO, Crucial Point LLC, and publisher CTOVision.com.

. Presented by , founder and CTO, Crucial Point LLC, and publisher CTOVision.com. How CSA Research Is Relevant to Government Cloud: Internet of Things and Top Threats in Cloud Reference Architecture. Presented by Jon Michael Brook , Principal: Security, Privacy, Cloud CISSP, and Brian Russell , Chair of IoT Working Group.

The CSA Federal Summit will take place on May 15 (9am to 5 pm) at the Marriott Metro Center (775 12th Street, NW, Washington, DC). The event is FREE for government employees (with valid form of government ID), $175 for non-government employees and $50 for students (please bring Student ID as proof).

Learn more or register here. Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walker for more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule interviews with CSA leadership and conference speakers.

