Cloud Security Alliance Announces Speakers, Sessions for 8th Annual CSA Congress

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced the speaker line-up and session highlights for its upcoming CSA Congress 2018 taking place Dec. 10-12 in Championsgate, FL. This year's event will focus on emerging areas of growth and concern in cloud security, including standardization, transparency of controls, mobile computing, Big Data in the cloud and innovation. Attendees will gain exposure to industry-specific case studies that will help them learn and leverage best practices used by their peers in moving to a secure cloud, as well as have the chance to earn up to 22 CPE credits.

"New technologies are creating exciting new opportunities for today's agile enterprises," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "However, these same technologies have also opened the door to clever adversaries in search of new attack vectors. We're excited to developing an industry event that will bring together global security experts and cloud providers to discuss such critical issues as global governance, the latest technology and security innovations in order to help organizations address the new frontiers in cloud security."

The keynote speaker line up will include some of the cloud industry's most prominent enterprise leaders and experts, including:

Mike Lettman , Chief Information Security Officer, State of Arizona . "This Just In...The Need to Secure a Complex Environment and Be Able to Sleep at Night."

. "This Just In...The Need to Secure a Complex Environment and Be Able to Sleep at Night." Pete Chronis , SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Turner Broadcasting . "Using STAR to Streamline Vendor Security Reviews."

. "Using STAR to Streamline Vendor Security Reviews." Philippe Courtot , Chief Executive Officer, Qualys . "The New Frontier for Security: Enabling the Digital Transformation."

. "The New Frontier for Security: Enabling the Digital Transformation." Tima Soni , Head, Information Security Services, Clients and Projects Division, United Nations International Computing Center (ICC). "Cloud Security for Social Good."

Today, cloud represents the central IT system by which organizations will transform themselves over the coming years. As cloud represents the future of an agile enterprise, new technology trends, such as Internet of Things (IoT), DevSecOps, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence will extend the benefits of cloud—but also create new attack vectors for ambitious and resourceful adversaries. Additionally, the compliance landscape continues to evolve creating new challenges in delivering, measuring, and communicating compliance through multitude of regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

Attendees will benefit from panels and presentations featuring companies leading the development of cutting-edge advancements in cloud and cloud security, including:

Ready, Set, Go. Cloud Security Tomorrow and Beyond Tuesday ( Dec. 11 , 10:45am - 11:45am ). Moderator: John Yeoh , Director of Research, Americas, Cloud Security Alliance. Panelists: Gabe Authier , Senior Product Manager, Tripwire; John DiMaria , Global Product Champion for Information Security and Business Continuity, BSI Group; Brian Rutledge , Principal Security Manager, Spanning Cloud Apps. This expert panel will discuss trends in cloud technology and what's next on the horizon; how to prepare for the changes ahead; and incoming security threats and the innovations poised to defeat them.

( , ). Moderator: , Director of Research, Americas, Cloud Security Alliance. Panelists: , Senior Product Manager, Tripwire; , Global Product Champion for Information Security and Business Continuity, BSI Group; , Principal Security Manager, Spanning Cloud Apps. This expert panel will discuss trends in cloud technology and what's next on the horizon; how to prepare for the changes ahead; and incoming security threats and the innovations poised to defeat them. 'Tis the Season – The Naughty and Nice of Cloud Security and the Internet of Things (IoT) ( Dec. 12 , 2:45pm-3:30pm ). Panelists: Julie Fitton , Vice President, Digital Product Security, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Jim Goldman , Vice President, Security Governance, Risk Management, Compliance & Information Management, Salesforce; Ryan Mackie , Principal, Schellman & Company. This far-reaching discussion will touch upon such essential topics as: threats and vulnerabilities related to IoT and cloud security; governance, risk management, and compliance considerations for addressing cloud security and IoT; and real-world examples of securing IoT and the cloud that supports it.

WHAT: Cloud Security Alliance Congress 2018 WHEN: Dec. 10-12, 2018 WHERE: Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate 1500 Masters Blvd., Championsgate, FL REGISTRATION: Seating is limited. Standard fees ($1,795) end Nov. 30; late fees ($1,895) apply after Nov. 30. Register now at https://csacongress.misti.com/registration-details-packages/registration-details-packages.

CSA members are allocated two complimentary passes to the upcoming CSA Congress. To redeem these tickets CSA members should email CSA's Meetings Dept.

Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walker for more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule pre-event or onsite interviews with CSA leadership, working group chairs and conference speakers.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

SOURCE Cloud Security Alliance

Related Links

http://www.cloudsecurityalliance.org

