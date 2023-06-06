Cloud Security Awards 2023 Finalists Announced with New Judges

New cybersecurity panel from organizations including Amazon, Dollar General and Disney

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Security Awards, a new awards program in the cybersecurity industry, has recently announced the list of finalists for its inaugural year. The program recognizes excellence in cloud security and celebrates the organizations demonstrating commitment to protecting data and systems in the cloud.

The finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of new judges, each with an extensive background in cloud security.

The Cloud Security Awards Lead Judge Sujith Rangoji

James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Security Awards, said: "The Cloud Security Awards is all about recognizing excellence and innovation in the field of cloud security, and having a panel of expert judges is essential in achieving that goal.

"Sujith, Ketan, and Maitri are respected and knowledgeable professionals in the industry, and their contribution to the finalist selection process has been invaluable. With their deep understanding of the latest trends and best practices, they have helped us identify those organizations whose security efforts truly stand out. We are thrilled to have them on board and confident their expertise will help us find the best of the best."

Ketan Vijayvargiya, a Senior Software Development Engineer at Amazon Web Services, brings over 12 years of experience in the software industry, with almost a decade at Amazon. He has solved complex problems in distributed systems and has democratized machine learning and cloud technologies for people worldwide.

Sujith Rangoji, a Principal Software Engineer at Dollar General Corporation, has more than 15 years of experience working as a Lead Software Engineer. He has extensive knowledge of the software development life cycle, .NET technologies, web technologies, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and standard development tools including Visual Studio and SQL Server.

Sujith said: "I am thrilled to join the judging panel at The Cloud Awards. I'm going to be looking for innovation and a commitment to quality."

Maitri Chattopadhyay, a Lead Software Engineer at Disney Streaming, has been instrumental in creating ad solutions across Disney's online platforms. Previously, she worked in the e-commerce marketplace domain at eBay and contributed to developing features to enhance user experience and generate revenue. Maitri is a passionate advocate for STEM education and mentors non-profit organizations as a Global ambassador and STEM advisor.

The Cloud Security Awards recognize excellence in categories such as Best in Antivirus, Best Security Compliance in Enterprise, and Best Incident Management Solution, among others. The finalists were selected from a pool of outstanding entries and represent the very best in the industry. To view the full list of finalists, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists/.

The Cloud Security Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. For more information on the Cloud Security Awards and to learn about other awards programs recognizing excellence in cloud computing, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries. The final deadline for The SaaS Awards is Friday, 2 June 2023.

