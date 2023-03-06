Cloud Security Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 75.77 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers and Industry Growth Outlook

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Cloud Security Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. All the data and information mentioned in the realistic Cloud Security market document assists businesses take superior decisions and improve return on investment (ROI). The market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis has been analysed in this market research report. Various types of charts and graphs are used in this industry report wherever applicable for a better understanding of complex information and data. A thoughtful knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends, and implausible techniques makes clients gain an upper hand in the market.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cloud security market value, which was USD 32.76 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 75.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period 2022-2029. "BFSI" accounts for the largest end user industry segment in the cloud security market owing to the increasing adoption of cloud security solutions as banks and financial institutions as part of their efforts to reduce paperwork and improve the efficiency of their processes. The cloud security market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Cloud security is a broad range of technologies and procedures that help to protect various applications of data and computers from cloud-attacks and unethical access by providing secure networks and information. Suitable security and privacy challenges for cloud computing are also presented through cloud security services and solutions. The structure of cloud security is effective for giving prevention, goon skin and correction control. This improves the security capabilities of cloud providers and their personal risk assessment.

The important necessity of cloud computing by enterprises and also the population is probably going to accelerate market growth. With on-line breaches and technological attacks on the increase, security maintenance has become the purpose of focus. Thus corporations ought to take bound precautions before the onset of cyber risk. The recent statistics justify that there exist some organizations that have used cloud-based security solutions. Around ninetieth of corporations area unit deploying cloud-based services. solely twelve-tone music of world IT sectors perceive however General knowledge Protection Regulation (GDPR) can have an effect on cloud services. sixty six of IT engineers say that security was the largest concern after they adopted the cloud computing platform.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing government initiatives to support smart infrastructure projects

Governments across countries are investing in cloud- calculating delivery models. They work with private sector companies through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), promoting smart megacity enterprise and smart transportation systems. Cloud- grounded technology offers dependable, cost-effective, and scalable results. Critical structure diligence, similar as dispatches, IT, energy, and fiscal services, have espoused cloud results to store particular and non-public data. Governments in the Middle East countries are espousing various enterprise, similar as the Dubai Internet City (DIC) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Vision 2030, with the motive of transubstantiating their metropolises to make them digitally connected and concentrate on the development of smart structures, smart transportation services, and smart metropolises. In 2020, the Japanese government inked a contract with AWS worth USD 273 million to host mortal resource systems and document operation tools in the cloud. These enterprise are largely contributing to digital dislocation using cloud technologies. Hence, government enterprise with heavy investments in cloud technology are anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud security request.

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , AWS launched new service-AWS Cloud WAN provides a central dashboard that enterprises can use to connect their on- demesne branch services, data centers, and Amazon Virtual Private Shadows (Amazon VPCs) across the AWS global network in just a many clicks.

, AWS launched new service-AWS Cloud WAN provides a central dashboard that enterprises can use to connect their on- demesne branch services, data centers, and Amazon Virtual Private Shadows (Amazon VPCs) across the AWS global network in just a many clicks. December 2021-Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected bias at the edge of Verizon's network. With Verizon 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon plans to bring Google's computing and storehouse services to the edge of the original network enabling the bandwidth and low quiescence demanded to support real- time enterprise operations like independent mobile robots and intelligent logistics and plant robotization.

Some of the major players operating in the Cloud Security market are:

Amazon Web Services,Inc. (US)

Microsoft (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(US)

Google (US)

Palo Alto Networks. (US)

McAfee, LLC. (US)

IBM (US)

Zscaler, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fortinet, Inc. (US)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Foreseeti ( Sweden )

) Broadcom. (US)

Trend Micro Incorporated. ( Japan )

) Tenable,Inc. (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Imperva. (US)

Proofpoint. (US)

Cloudflare,Inc ( US)

Aqua Security Software Ltd. ( Israel )

) Qualys,Inc. (US)

Konverge (US)

Bitglass,Inc. (US)

SiteLock (US)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cloud Security market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cloud Security Market

Market Drivers: Cloud Security Market

Upthrust in the use of cloud-based solutions and MSS

Forbes estimated that 83 of enterprise workload would be stored on the cloud by 2020. Major cloud companies, similar as Amazon and Google, heavily invest in enhancing their cloud security immolations to combat the ever- evolving cyberattack script. The demand for cloud- grounded services has soared due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced enterprises to borrow cloud services to a large extent due to work-from- home scripts worldwide. Microsoft reported a 775 increase in the demand for its cloud service platform during the epidemic. Also,- managed services are gaining traction among SMEs as they warrant the in- house capabilities to manage cloud services efficiently. According to OTAVA, in 2021, 87 of enterprises have formerly espoused cold-blooded cloud strategies for the benefits it brings by combining the public cloud with the security of a private on- demesne cloud terrain. According to Flexera's 2020 State of the Cloud Report, enterprises embrace cloud relinquishment, with 93 of them using amulti-cloud strategy, while 87 use a cold-blooded cloud strategy. Major cybersecurity merchandisers, similar as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, largely demand cloud security immolations. Due to implicit benefits, similar as ease of access, quick deployment, low IT structure demand, and low installation cost, SMEs are rushing to borrow cloud computing in their processes and operations.

Growing complexities associated with procurement to present numerous opportunities for small scale businesses

Owing to the global economic rise, there is a huge scope of growth for the information and communication technology industry. Surging adoption of cloud computing, growing adoption of new and advanced technology and strong emphasis businesses across the globe are putting on eliminating the conventional approaches and paperwork indicates a good scope of growth.

Market Challenges:

Distrust and weak collaboration among enterprises and cloud security service providers

Large and small associations are reluctant to move their businesses over the cloud as they don't trust cloud services providers (CSPs) fully. A cloud service provider's structure holds critical data of associations and is therefore largely susceptible to repeated and complex cyberattacks; this can discourage companies from handing over their nonpublic data to these service providers. Following a transparent information security approach by cloud security service merchandisers could enable companies to gain the trust of their guests. Similar cases of mistrust in cloud computing technology for data storehouse are inhibiting the growth of the cloud security request.

Lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers due to the complexities of cloud computing models

Enterprises depend on cloud services for on- demand storehouse power and computing coffers. Cloud security results come in various service models, similar as Software as a Service (SaaS), PaaS, and Structure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Organizations face a pivotal challenge when opting the right structure to emplace cloud security results as per their requirements. The IaaS service model of cloud security uses virtualization technologies and provides on- demand structure service to end druggies, adding the overall complexity of the cloud structure. Druggies in the MEA and Latin American regions aren't extremely familiar and apprehensive of the benefits and eventuality of cloud security. Factors similar as data security and logistics of integrating cloud computing on being systems further hamper the growth of cloud security. Due to the adding complexity of cloud computing results, it has come delicate to descry zero- day ( unknown) pitfalls in the cloud structure. Counting on CSPs to manage the entire portfolio of an association's cloud structure, similar as installation, specialized support, client relationship management (CRM), and training and support services, could help overcome complications in cloud security deployment in the future.

Key Segmentation: Cloud Security Market

Service type

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System

and Intrusion Prevention System Security Information and Event Management

and Event Management Encryption

Others

Security type

Application Security

Database Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Web and Email Security

Service model

Development Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Security Model

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Type

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cloud Security Market

The countries covered in the cloud security market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

The report analyses the continued market trends across 5 major regions, as well as North America, geographic region, Europe, Asia Pacific, and therefore the geographic region and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant within the coming back years. The high capital expenditures within the regional IT sector have created a large platform for the businesses in operation during this region. The increasing investments in R&D of software-based product have resulted in augmented adoption of cloud-based platforms. in addition, the presence of many IT corporations, particularly within the us, also will contribute to the expansion of the regional market. As of 2019, the Cloud Security market in North America was value USD 188.3 million, and this price is projected to rise at a substantial pace within the coming back years.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Cloud Security Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Cloud Security Market, By Service type

8. Global Cloud Security Market, By Security type

9. Global Cloud Security Market, By Service model

10. Global Cloud Security Market, By Development Type

11. Global Cloud Security Market, By Security Model

12. Global Cloud Security Market, By Vertical Type

13. Global Cloud Security Market, By Region

14. Global Cloud Security Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

