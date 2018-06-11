Cloud Security Market Size Worth $12.63 Billion By 2024 | CAGR 13.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Burgeoning popularity of cloud infrastructure owing to its benefits such as on-demand services, scalability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. In addition to tussle between public and private cloud, emergence of hybrid cloud has given cloud users numerous platforms and frameworks to choose from. As adoption of cloud is reaching new levels, security issues concerning cloud users and vendors are also gradually mushrooming.

Emphasized by data breaches in recent years and increasing threat of cybercrime and targeted attacks, the demand for cloud security solutions is estimated to increase over the forecast period. The market is also projected to witness significant efforts by industry participants for creation of regulations and compliance laws owing to growing need for industry-wide standards. Demand for security services and policy implementation is also expected to increase, in turn driving the overall cloud security market.

Dynamic nature of the industry may result in an increasing adoption of open source platforms. In addition, versatility of data and diverse threat vectors will lead to security-as-a-service offerings and managed security service providers gaining traction in the market. Sharing of responsibility between cloud service providers (CSPs) and cloud end users for security and data protection will have a positive impact on the industry. Furthermore, technologies such as virtualization and convergence and initiatives such as computer emergency readiness teams (CERTs) are likely to help in implementing security at different levels of cloud infrastructure.

Increasing sophistication of hacking techniques and technological advancements in cyberespionage are poised to unleash new generation of attacks such as advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, malicious insider, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and zero day threats. As a result, industry wide collaborations and partnerships to tackle emerging threats are estimated to shape the future of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cloud Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Financial Services, IT & Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare), By Company Size, By Solution, By Deployment, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-security-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polymorphic, self-mutating codes, and evasion techniques have made the traditional security technologies and endpoint protection mechanisms obsolete

Recent years have witnessed numerous high level data breaches such as attacks on Home Depot, Anthem, Ashley Madison and even security providers such as Kaspersky Labs.

and even security providers such as Kaspersky Labs. North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to increasing awareness regarding threat of cyberattacks and corporate espionages.

held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to increasing awareness regarding threat of cyberattacks and corporate espionages. Numerous countries and regions such as the European Union are adopting specific cyber laws and regulations to protect data and information. For example, Germany is opting for greater data privacy, whereas other countries such as U.S. and France are striving for greater visibility in internet traffic.

is opting for greater data privacy, whereas other countries such as U.S. and are striving for greater visibility in internet traffic. Numerous industry specific regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) for healthcare, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for financial sector as well as international laws including Safe Harbor Act and European Union Data Protection Directive are anticipated to play a vital role in the development of the market.

Key industry players such as CA Technologies, TrendMicro, Symantec Corp., Intel Corp. and IBM Corp. are focusing on technological alliances, partnerships, and collaborations with other industry players to maintain market competencies.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Machine Translation (MT) Market - The global machine translation market size was valued at USD 433.0 million in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.

Enterprise Application Market - The global enterprise application market size was pegged at USD 164.46 billion in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market - The global plate and frame heat exchanger market size was estimated at USD 3.41 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth on account of growing use in engineering, commercial, and industrial applications.

Pneumatic Conveying System Market - The global pneumatic conveying system market size is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2022.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud security market report on the basis of application, company size, solution, deployment, and region:

Cloud Security Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Financial Services

IT & telecom

Government

Education

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Cloud Security Company Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Small& Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cloud Security Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Cloud IAM

Cloud Email Security

Cloud IDS/IPS

Cloud DLP

Cloud Security Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Cloud Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa K.S.A U.A.E

&

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.