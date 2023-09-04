Cloud Security Market size worth USD 84.86 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 25.86% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Cloud Security Market Size By Security Type, By Service Model, By Deployment Type, By Solution Type, By Application, By Organization Type, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cloud Security Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cloud Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.86% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 84.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Security Market"

Cloud Security Market Soars: Key Players Include Intel Security, Trend Micro, Symantec, IBM, Cisco, and More

The global Cloud Security market is experiencing a remarkable surge, driven by the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology, mounting cybersecurity concerns, and the critical role played by federal governments. A comprehensive market research analysis reveals that key players such as Intel Security, Trend Micro, Inc., Symantec Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., and many others are pivotal in shaping the industry's landscape.

Cloud Security, often referred to as cloud computing security, comprises a suite of policies and protocols designed to protect cloud-based systems and data. These security measures are meticulously configured to ensure the safeguarding of cloud-stored data, facilitate compliance with regulatory mandates, protect customer privacy, and establish stringent authentication procedures for individual users and devices. The adaptability of cloud security allows for tailored configurations that align precisely with a business's specific requirements. This centralized approach to rule management substantially reduces administrative overhead.

Cloud Security Market Drivers:

Rapid Cloud Adoption: The global business landscape is witnessing a swift transition towards cloud-based services, with approximately 90% of companies already embracing cloud technology.

Cybersecurity Concerns: With the increasing frequency of online breaches and technological attacks, security maintenance has emerged as a paramount concern. A staggering 66% of IT professionals have identified security as their primary apprehension when adopting cloud computing platforms.

Government Endorsement: The involvement of federal governments, with initiatives such as FedRAMP, has provided a significant boost to cloud security adoption. FedRAMP, with its comprehensive set of requirements for federal agencies, is now indispensable for state and local governments managing federal data.

Cloud Security Market Outlook:

The outlook for the Cloud Security market is highly promising, with sustained growth expected in the coming years. The ongoing trend of digital transformation, coupled with escalating cybersecurity threats, positions cloud security solutions as an indispensable element of modern business operations. Additionally, the integration of cloud security in the healthcare sector, aligned with data protection and privacy regulations, offers lucrative market opportunities.

Key players in the Cloud Security market, including Intel Security, Trend Micro, Symantec, IBM, Cisco, and others, are at the forefront of innovation, continually enhancing their offerings to meet evolving security needs.

Cloud Security Market Key Players:

Intel Security

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Fortinet, Inc.

Sophos, PLC

These key players are instrumental in driving innovation and setting industry standards for cloud security solutions. Their relentless commitment to cybersecurity excellence positions them as frontrunners in the dynamic Cloud Security market.

As the global Cloud Security market continues to evolve and expand, businesses are urged to stay vigilant in safeguarding their cloud-based assets. The ongoing collaboration and innovation among key industry players promise to deliver advanced security solutions, ensuring the safety and integrity of cloud-based systems and data.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud Security Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cloud Security Market into Security Type, Solution Type, Service Model, Deployment Model, Organization Type, Application, And Geography.

Cloud Security Market, by Security Type

Application Security



Database Security



Endpoint Security



Network Security



Web and Email Security

Cloud Security Market, by Solution Type

Identity and Access Management (IAM)



Data Loss Prevention (DLP)



Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)



Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)



Encryption



Others

Cloud Security Market, by Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)



Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Cloud Security Market, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Security Market, by Organization Type

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Large Enterprises

Cloud Security Market, by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Energy and Utilities



Government and Public Utilities



Healthcare and Life Sciences



IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

Cloud Security Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research