Cloud Security Market Worth $37.69 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 25.86% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Security Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cloud Security Market Overview

The vital necessity of cloud computing by enterprises and the population is likely to accelerate market growth. With the online breaches and technological attacks on the rise, security maintenance has become the point of focus. Hence companies have to take certain precautions before the onset of cyber risk. The recent statistics explain that there exist some organizations that have employed cloud-based security solutions. Around 90% of companies are deploying cloud-based services. Only 12% of global IT sectors understand how General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will affect the cloud services. 66% of IT engineers say that security was the biggest concern when they adopted the cloud computing platform. The role of the federal government in implementing cloud security is expected to boost market growth. The Cloud Security Alliance is a group of cloud vendors, who were linked with the FedRAMP (federal government cloud framework). The vendors needed to go through a lengthy, expensive process to get certified and to mitigate cyber risk. Today, FedRAMP is the must-do list for federal authorities and is becoming a central need for state and local governments who have gained official custody for handling federal data. Once, the cloud security technology is FedRAMP authorized, and other government agencies can approve the cloud technology at a reduced cost. Cloud security being adopted by business enterprises will dominate the economy of the market. In February 2017, Skyhigh Networks, the World's Leading Access Security Broker (CASB), had introduced the first complete security for custom-tailored applications and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms which are Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

The function of cloud security solutions implemented in healthcare industries will create lucrative opportunities in the market. The Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing System collaborates with the data protection and privacy laws to curb cyber viruses and threats in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH). It can provide convenient access to healthcare data and applications. The Cloud Security can benefit the healthcare providers by Software as a Service, where the cloud can deliver healthcare organizations on-demand solutions and providing quick access to business applications and satisfying the customer relationship management (CRM). SaRA Healthcare Technology has chosen Armor, a cloud security solutions provider. Armor developed the Security as a Service (SECaaS), Armor Anywhere, to safeguard the patients' data in the AWS cloud. The major players in the market are Intel Security, Trend Micro, Inc., Symantec Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ca Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Computer Science Corporation (Csc), Fortinet, Inc., Sophos, Plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Cloud Security Market on the basis of Security Type, Solution Type, Service Model, Deployment Type, Organization Type, Application, and Geography.

Cloud Security Market by Security Type

Application Security



Database Security



Endpoint Security



Network Security



Web and Email Security

Cloud Security Market by Solution Type

Identity and Access Management (IAM)



Data Loss Prevention (DLP)



Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)



Security Information



Event Management (SIEM)



Encryption

Cloud Security Market by Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)



Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Cloud Security Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Managed Security Services Market by Type (Managed Identity and Access Management, Managed firewall, Managed risk and compliance management, Managed antivirus/anti-malware, Managed vulnerability management, Managed Security Information and Event Management, Managed encryption, Managed disaster recovery, Managed Data Loss Prevention, Managed Unified Threat Management), by Security Type (Managed Application Security, Managed Cloud Security, Managed Endpoint Security, Managed Network Security), by Organization Size, by Deployment Mode, by Vertical, Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Security Screening Market by Product (Biometric Screening System, EDT, Metal Detector, X-Ray), by Application (Private & Public Places, Government, Education, Border Security, Airport), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Application Gateway Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government and public sector), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Trade Surveillance Systems Market by Component (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research