Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Support for Google Cloud Platform Now Available with CloudPassage Halo

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage , a recognized leader in cloud computing security and compliance, announced the addition of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) support for Halo Cloud Secure, the cloud security posture management (CSPM) service of the Halo cloud security platform. This addition gives GCP customers a unified solution for security and compliance automation supporting servers, container environments, and IaaS and PaaS services. Enterprises with multi-cloud strategies can now leverage Halo to secure their cloud assets and resources across GCP, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure with Halo, as well as on-premise and hybrid deployments.

With this release, Halo Cloud Secure automatically discovers and inventories cloud assets and resources hosted on GCP, determines their security posture, alerts users to misconfigurations and exposures, and provides best-practice remediation advice. This security posture intelligence can be accessed through Halo's web portal and comprehensive REST API as well as via integrations with Jira, ServiceNow, Slack, Splunk, and other operations tooling.



The initial release of Cloud Secure for the Google Cloud Platform will support services including Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM), Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, Cloud Logging, Cloud Monitoring, Cloud Key Management Service (KMS), Cloud DNS, App Engine, and Big Query. Halo's attribute-based policy assignment will automatically apply the CIS GCP Foundations Benchmark policy to all GCP projects, and Halo users can create or customize policies as required.

"CloudPassage was the first to provide a unified platform to assure the security and compliance of all cloud assets and resources. From day one, we designed the Halo platform's architecture to work seamlessly across cloud providers," said Carson Sweet, CloudPassage CEO and cofounder. "Our agentless architecture for securing IaaS accounts and serverless PaaS services was designed with the same goal, and CSPM support for the Google Cloud Platform is simply the latest extension of the unified Halo platform."

Secure Your GCP Resources for Free with CloudPassage Halo

Google Cloud Platform users can improve their security and compliance posture—including avoiding front-page compromises—with the free edition of Halo. This edition automates asset discovery, inventory, configuration assessment, and continuous monitoring of security and compliance for up to ten IaaS accounts (AWS, Azure, or GCP), including the accounts themselves and unlimited resources within them.

