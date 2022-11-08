Cloud Seeding Market to grow by USD 42.54 Mn by 2026, Growing Focus On Regulating the Weather Pattern to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Nov 08, 2022, 03:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Seeding Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cloud seeding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 42.54 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.
Cloud Seeding Market -Segmentation Analysis
- Type
- Aerial-based
- The aerial-based segment will significantly increase its market share in the cloud seeding market. Aerial cloud seeding is the process of delivering seeding agents by aircraft, either at the cloud base or at the cloud top. Previously, planes were used to target clouds and pull in extra precipitation to increase rainfall in these weather modification programs. Top seeding allows the seeding chemical to be sprayed directly into the supercooled cloud top. Base seeding is the insertion of a seeding ingredient into the updraft of a cloud base. Such factors are increasing the demand for aerial-based cloud seeding segments during the forecasted period.
- Ground-based
- Geography
- North America
- North America will account for 33% of market growth. The cloud seeding market in North America is primarily based in the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The increased emphasis on controlling weather patterns will support the expansion of the cloud-seeding market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Cloud Seeding Market Vendors- Insight
The major market players are striving for customers by providing a range of cloud seeding with cutting-edge features and systems. Some top providers provide end users with specialized solutions to match their particular needs. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AFJETS SDN BHD
- American Elements
- Artificial rain LLC
- Cloud Technologies GmbH
- Ice Crystal Engineering LLC
- METTECH
- ModClima
- NAWC Inc.
- RHS CONSULTING LTD.
- Snowy Hydro Ltd.
- South Texas Weather Modification Association
- Water Corp.
- Weather Modification Inc.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global cloud seeding market is the increasing attention being paid to controlling weather patterns. The use of cloud seeding techniques can augment snowfall or rainfall and increase cloud precipitation. The main application has been for commercial usages, such as the deployment of aircraft or ground-based cloud seeding to assure consistent environmental conditions near runways.
The rise in global warming and the increase in carbon footprint, which is being fueled by a variety of industrial and commercial activities, are having a major effect on weather patterns. During the forecast period, it is expected that extreme weather, heat and cold waves, and catastrophic storms will occur more frequently. For such situations, environmental scientists have created a cloud-seeding technique to control the weather. During the forecast period, these elements are anticipated to fuel the worldwide cloud seeding market's expansion.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global cloud seeding market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.
Cloud Seeding Market Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the global specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Cloud Seeding Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$42.54 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AFJETS SDN BHD, American Elements, Artificial rain LLC, Cloud Technologies GmbH, Ice Crystal Engineering LLC, METTECH, ModClima, NAWC Inc., RHS CONSULTING LTD., Snowy Hydro Ltd., South Texas Weather Modification Association, Water Corp., and Weather Modification Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
