Cloud Seeding Market to surpass $194.9 million by 2031 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.8%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Seeding Market is projected to grow from US$ 131.4 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 194.9 million by 2031; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. Cloud seeding involves dispersing substances like silver iodide, lead iodide, and dry ice into the atmosphere to influence the microphysical processes of cloud formation and make clouds produce more rain. Cloud seeding is commonly used in manufacturing artificial rain, suppressing hail, and dispersing fog.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5894

Market Dynamics:

Cloud seeding refers to the deliberate introduction of substances into clouds to enhance precipitation. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of cloud seeding techniques in regions facing water scarcity and drought conditions. Cloud seeding is commonly used in agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and to mitigate the impact of forest fires. It has also gained significant attention in the aviation industry to reduce fog and improve airport operations. The growing demand for water conservation methods, coupled with governmental initiatives and funding, further fuels market growth.

Cloud Seeding Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $131.4 million Estimated Value by 2031 $194.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Target Area, By Method of Cloud Seeding, By Type of Clouds, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges Scientific Uncertainty

Regulatory and Legal Challenges

Cost and Cost-effectiveness Growth Drivers Water Resource Management

Weather Modification Programs

Agricultural Productivity

Technological Advancements

Additionally, technological advancements in cloud seeding techniques, such as the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for dispersing seeding agents, are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness about the potential benefits of cloud seeding techniques, including increased crop yields, improved water resources, and enhanced air quality, is anticipated to boost market demand during the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Hygroscopic Seeding Agents:

One of the key trends in the cloud seeding market is the increasing adoption of hygroscopic seeding agents. These agents, such as potassium chloride, calcium chloride, and urea, enhance cloud droplet growth and promote precipitation. Hygroscopic seeding agents are favored due to their effectiveness, low cost, and easy availability. The utilization of advanced technologies to improve the dispersion and effectiveness of these agents is expected to further drive their adoption in cloud seeding operations.

Focus on Western Countries for Cloud Seeding Operations:

Another trend observed in the cloud seeding market is the increasing focus on Western countries for cloud seeding operations. These countries, such as the United States and Australia, have been actively deploying cloud seeding techniques to address water scarcity issues and augment water supplies. Moreover, the presence of well-established infrastructure, favorable government regulations, and advanced research and development activities in these countries contribute to their dominance in the market.

Buy now this Business Complete Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5894

Recent development:

In December 2020, China presented an ambitious plan that involves creating artificial snowfall and rainfall as a part of an effort to greatly extent its weather modification activities.

In March 2021, Ethiopia declared its debut into cloud seeding industry after revealing that the country's recent rainy spell was caused by the government's attempt to update its technology.

Expanding Agricultural Areas Drive Growth

The Cloud Seeding Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for water in various sectors including agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and urban areas. Cloud seeding is a technology that aims to enhance precipitation by stimulating cloud particles, ultimately leading to increased rainfall in targeted areas.

By Target Area: Agricultural Areas (dominating), Water Supply Areas, Drought-Prone Regions, Hydroelectric Power Generation Areas, Urban Areas, Others

In terms of target areas, the agricultural sector is expected to dominate the cloud seeding market. Rapid population growth and changing climate patterns are putting pressure on agricultural areas to ensure sufficient water supply for crop cultivation. Cloud seeding can assist in increasing rainfall in these areas, thereby supporting agricultural productivity. Water supply areas and drought-prone regions also present significant market opportunities, as the need for water resources continues to grow.

By Method of Cloud Seeding: Ground-based Cloud Seeding (dominating), Airborne Cloud Seeding, Remote Cloud Seeding, Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding, Ice Nucleation Cloud Seeding, Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding, Others

Ground-based cloud seeding is expected to be the dominating method of cloud seeding. This method involves the use of ground-based generators to disperse cloud seeding agents, such as silver iodide, into targeted clouds. It is widely used due to its effectiveness and relatively lower cost compared to other methods. Airborne cloud seeding, which involves the use of aircraft for cloud seeding, and remote cloud seeding using drones or unmanned aircraft, also present potential market opportunities.

By Type of Clouds: Cumulus Clouds (dominating), Stratocumulus Clouds, Orographic Clouds, Cirrus Clouds, Convective Clouds, Others

Cumulus clouds are expected to dominate the cloud seeding market based on the type of clouds targeted. Cumulus clouds are large, billowy clouds that are commonly associated with the development of thunderstorms and precipitation. By stimulating these clouds, cloud seeding can enhance precipitation and address the water requirements in targeted areas. Stratocumulus clouds, orographic clouds, and cirrus clouds also present market opportunities for cloud seeding.

By Application: Precipitation Enhancement (dominating), Hail Suppression, Fog Dispersal, Snowpack Augmentation, Pollution Reduction, Others

Read complete market research report, "Cloud Seeding Market, By Target Area, By Method of Cloud Seeding, By Type of Clouds, By Application, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Precipitation enhancement is expected to be the dominating application of cloud seeding. This involves increasing rainfall in areas that experience water scarcity or drought conditions. By enhancing precipitation, cloud seeding can contribute to the overall water supply and support various sectors including agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and urban areas. Other applications of cloud seeding include hail suppression, fog dispersal, snowpack augmentation, and pollution reduction.

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the cloud seeding market over the forecast period. The region faces challenges such as droughts and limited freshwater resources, making cloud seeding a viable solution to address water scarcity issues. Additionally, key players operating in the cloud seeding market include Weather Modification International, North American Weather Consultants, Seeding Operations and Atmospheric Research (SOAR), and National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). These players contribute to the technological advancements and market growth in the cloud seeding industry.

In conclusion, the cloud seeding market presents significant opportunities for enhancing precipitation in targeted areas. The agricultural sector, ground-based cloud seeding method, cumulus clouds, and precipitation enhancement application are expected to be the key drivers of market growth. As regions face water scarcity and changing climate patterns, cloud seeding technology can help address these challenges and ensure a sustainable water supply for various sectors.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5894

Detailed Segmentation:

Cloud Seeding Market, Target Area: Agricultural Areas Water Supply Areas Drought-Prone Areas Hydroelectric Power Generation Areas Urban Areas Others

Cloud Seeding Market, By Method of Cloud Seeding: Ground-based Cloud Seeding Airborne Cloud Seeding Remote Cloud Seeding (using drones or unmanned aircraft) Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding Ice Nucleation Cloud Seeding Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding Others.

Cloud Seeding Market, By Type of Clouds : Cumulus Clouds Stratocumulus Clouds Orographic Clouds Cirrus Clouds Convective Clouds Others.

: Cloud Seeding Market, By Application: Hail Suppression Precipitation Enhancement Fog Dispersal Snowpack Augmentation Pollution Reduction Others

Cloud Seeding Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Defense Cyber Security Market, By Solution (Defense Solutions, Threat Assessment, Network Fortification, Training Services), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031

Acetone Market – by Application (Methyl methacrylate, Bisphenol-A, Aldol chemicals, and Solvent), By End-Use Industry (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Electronics), by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031

Weather Radar Market, by Radar Type (Airborne Radar and Ground Radar), by Application (Aviation, Military, Energy, Weather & Research Agency, and Others (Broadcast Stations, Federal and State Emergency Management, and Educational Institution)), and by Region - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Climate Change Consulting Market, by Service Type (Corporate Strategy for Climate Change, Carbon Footprint Analysis, Emission Trading and Offsetting, Renewable Energy Development, Energy Efficiency, Policy and Economics, Climate Adaptation Analysis & Planning, Green Building Services), by Industry (Mining, Energy & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Others (Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:



Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights