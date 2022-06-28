Cloud Services Brokerage Market Recorded 28.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Arrow Electronics Inc | Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud services brokerage market share is expected to increase by USD 30.07 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The cloud services brokerage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations and development to compete in the market. Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope
The cloud services brokerage market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Industry Analysis
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The key factor driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is access to expertise. Cloud, as a concept and technology, is relatively new in the IT industry, and all enterprises are not aware of the benefits of the technology. However, in the recent past, several enterprises across the world had adopted cloud and hybrid deployment models and without the required expertise in cloud management, many enterprises are not able to realize the full benefits of cloud services.
Trends: The key trend driving the cloud services brokerage market growth is the customization of cloud features. Enterprises require the services of CSPs for different functions. Hence, they require customization, such as a combination of aggregation and integration with other value-added services. Cloud services brokers provide the option of customization using open-source projects such as CompatibleOne. OpenText Cordys, which is a set of proprietary software tools dedicated to the customization of cloud brokering platforms, can also be used.
Challenges: Latency in the cloud network is one of the key challenges hindering the cloud services brokerage market growth during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure. The latency in a cloud network is less predictable and further complicated to measure. Tools for measuring latency, such as Ping and Traceroute, are usually not used. There are multiple factors for latency, such as distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic. When the cloud environment is larger, it becomes less predictable, and an increase in the workload leads to high variability in service delivery. In the case of virtual machines (VMs), separate networks can lead to packet delay
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
- Geographic
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Cloud Services Brokerage Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cloud Services Brokerage Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The mobile edge computing market share is expected to rise to USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21%
- The data loss prevention market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 6.03 billion at a progressing CAGR of 23.78%.
|
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 30.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.97
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Data processing and outsourced services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Public - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Private - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- 10.4 Arrow Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Arrow Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Arrow Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Arrow Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Arrow Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Capgemini Services SAS
- Exhibit 54: Capgemini Services SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Capgemini Services SAS - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Capgemini Services SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Capgemini Services SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Capgemini Services SAS - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Exhibit 59: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 DXC Technology Co.
- Exhibit 69: DXC Technology Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: DXC Technology Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 79: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 84: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Wipro Ltd.- Key news
- Exhibit 92: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article