Cloud Software Engineering Veteran Jeremy Ung Joins BlackLine as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital finance transformation leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that cloud software engineering veteran Jeremy Ung has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective April 15th. As CTO, Ung will guide the technology direction of BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform as the company continues to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for solutions that drive greater automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management for the Office of the CFO. He will report to Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker.

"Jeremy has a broad range of technical, interpersonal, and managerial skills from working at companies of various sizes, where he has been instrumental in providing the technology vision, strategy, and leadership to run and scale leading-edge technology organizations," said Tucker. "We have found a leader who not only understands the complexities of cloud infrastructure but also shares our commitment to customer success and product innovation as we continue to grow and deliver AI-powered solutions for the Office of the CFO."

Ung comes to BlackLine with over 20 years of experience in software engineering, spanning development, product management, and engineering management. He most recently served as CTO at AI-powered technology financial management software leader Apptio, leading the Engineering, Operations, and Global Support teams. Before joining Apptio in 2019, he spent three years in leadership positions at Amazon Web Services. Before that, he held various senior program and software management roles at Microsoft and MDA, a satellite and geo-intelligence pioneer.

"BlackLine has consistently set the benchmark for delivering software that solves complex challenges for the Office of the CFO, fundamentally transforming processes and unlocking efficiencies through automation and data intelligence," said Ung. "Joining BlackLine as CTO gives me an incredible opportunity to build on that foundation and impact the finance and accounting technology landscape of the future. I look forward to continuing to enhance BlackLine's solutions through connected data and AI-powered platforms that will accelerate our ability to scale and continuously deliver customer value."

Ung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and English from the University of British Columbia.

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

Nearly 4,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, Bangalore, and Singapore. For more information, visit blackline.com.

