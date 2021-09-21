Cloud Software Provider Vodori Secures $7.5M Series A Financing Led by Baird Capital

The news comes less than a year after Vodori launched its sales enablement and analytics solutions that integrate with their content review, approval, and compliance solution, Pepper Flow ® . Combined, these three solutions make up the Pepper Cloud Product Suite: One connected platform of content review, sales enablement and analytics software that is innovative, life-science focused and delivered with highly rated customer service. Pepper Cloud is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide.

"The Series A financing will empower us to better serve the current and future needs of our life sciences customers," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori CEO and Co-Founder. "Vodori and Baird Capital share a desire to support innovative pharma and med device companies faced with the need to increase efficiencies as they bring their vital therapies and devices to market. Our long track record in life sciences makes us acutely aware of the fact that healthcare can't wait. We're in business to make it easy for life science companies to move fast and get critical care to those who need it most."

"We are very excited to partner with the Vodori team and support their mission of accelerating life sciences companies' commercialization efforts while also ensuring their regulatory compliance," said Jim Pavlik, Partner with Baird Capital's Venture Capital team. "We've been extremely impressed by Vodori's intuitive and flexible suite of cloud-based solutions and look forward to leveraging our firm's deep expertise and network in the life sciences and B2B software sectors to support the company in its next phase of growth."

Pavlik will join the Board of Directors at Vodori, alongside existing Directors Brian Parker, Jim Hussey, Richard Gochnauer and Scott Rovegno.

Vodori customers represent a variety of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device companies including Biocartis, Progenity, Tris Pharma and Generate Life Sciences.

For more information about Vodori and the Pepper Cloud Product Suite, visit vodori.com. For more information about Baird Capital, visit BairdCapital.com.

About Vodori

Vodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud® Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide who trust Vodori's ongoing commitment to excellence in product usability and customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital makes venture capital, growth equity and private equity investments in strategically targeted sectors around the world. Having invested in more than 325 companies over its history, Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and, leveraging its executive networks, strives to build exceptional companies. Baird Capital provides operational support to its portfolio companies through teams on the ground in the United States, Europe and Asia, a proactive portfolio operations team and a deep network of relationships, which together strive to deliver enhanced shareholder value. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.

