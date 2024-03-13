Cloud Storage Services Market size is set to grow by USD 123.84 bn from 2024-2028, growth in data generation boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud storage services market size is estimated to grow by USD 123.84 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.56% during the forecast period. The exponential growth of data in various formats, driven by the Internet and cloud computing, fuels significant developments in the cloud storage market. Enterprises across industries require scalable, affordable, and user-friendly solutions like those offered by Dropbox and other providers, including private, public, and hybrid models.

The proliferation of IoT devices and big data mandates agile and flexible cloud storage solutions, driving market growth despite economic downturns and privacy concerns. Sectors like gaming, entertainment, government, and remote work adopt cloud storage for backup & recovery, data integrity, and business continuity. Popular cloud technologies like containerized workloads and edge computing gain traction, with Amazon, Microsoft, and other IT giants providing diverse storage services catering to various business needs, including file storage, block storage, and public/private/hybrid cloud options. Cost-effective solutions, including archival storage, persistent disk, and local SSD block storage, are crucial for SMEs and large enterprises. Data security measures such as encryption, metadata management, and monitoring ensure compliance with strict regulations, making cloud-based storage indispensable for modern IT environments.

Cloud Storage Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.56% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 123.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

The Cloud Storage market in 2023 is dominated by solutions due to their ability to cater to unique customer needs and create value. These solutions offer services such as data security, file synchronization and sharing, disaster recovery, and data backup and recovery. Cloud storage solutions increase data accessibility and collaboration, optimize infrastructure, and ensure business continuity. The market includes file storage and sharing, primary storage, disaster recovery, and backup storage solutions. SMEs are major consumers of these services. Cloud storage, an essential component of cloud computing technologies, is experiencing exponential growth due to increasing data storage requirements in various industries, including enterprises, government, and SMEs. Developments in cloud technologies, such as virtualization, scalability, and performance, have made cloud storage solutions more reliable, seamless, and affordable. Cloud storage providers offer secure, scalable, and enterprise-friendly private cloud storage, as well as convenient public cloud storage. The proliferation of IoT devices and big data generation necessitates cost-effective, agile, and flexible storage models. Cloud storage solutions provide uninterrupted business continuity, metadata management, and data encryption. Recession and stringent laws and regulations have increased the importance of data privacy and security. Cloud storage providers offer backup and recovery services to safeguard data and ensure business continuity in modern IT environments. Cloud technologies enable the deployment of containerized workloads, ensuring data integrity and reliable uninterrupted services. The Cloud Storage market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Organizations in various verticals, including gaming and entertainment, remote work, and government stimulus, are adopting cloud storage solutions for their cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment. Cloud storage providers offer various storage models, including file storage, block storage, public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud, catering to the needs of large enterprises and SMEs alike.

Geographic Landscape

The Cloud Storage market in North America is set to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by data generation, technology developments, and the presence of numerous cloud storage providers such as Amazon, IBM, Google, and Microsoft. The proliferation of next-generation technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries, including telecommunications, are expected to boost demand for cloud storage services. In April 2021, Verizon Communications announced the launch of 5G internet for businesses in 21 US cities. Cloud storage solutions offer enterprises secure, scalable, and enterprise-friendly private cloud storage, as well as affordable public cloud storage with convenient customization and user-control. The cloud storage industry is experiencing rapid deployment, reduced CAPEX and OPEX, and uninterrupted business continuity. Developments in cloud technologies, such as containerized workloads, data encryption, and edge computing, are enhancing the reliability and accessibility of cloud storage services. The global cloud storage market is witnessing exponential growth, with organizations in various sectors, including government, gaming and entertainment, and remote work, adopting cloud storage solutions for their data storage requirements. Cloud storage providers offer reliable, uninterrupted services, ensuring data integrity and business continuity in modern IT environments. The market is expected to continue its robust adoption, with cost-effective data storage solutions catering to large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and various verticals. However, data privacy and security concerns remain a challenge, with stringent laws and regulations, such as those in India, addressing these issues. Cloud storage market trends include cloud archival storage, persistent disk, local SSD block storage, and cloud object storage. Cloud storage solutions are essential for handling the increasing data volume from IoT, big data, and metadata, as well as ensuring data integrity and backup & recovery in the face of ransomware and malware attacks.

Key Companies

Cloud Storage Services Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp.

