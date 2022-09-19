Cloud Storage Services Market Size to Grow by USD 79.89 billion, Rising Enterprise Mobility and Need To Improve Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Storage Services Market by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cloud storage services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 79.89 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
- Market Driver: The rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency are driving market growth. Enterprises need to improve customer relationships and satisfaction, increase employee productivity, and streamline business processes and operations. Cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions enable enterprises, on-site business managers, customers, field workforces, and technicians to access business data and reports in real-time. Hence, enterprises are adopting cloud storage services to manage mobile devices effectively, make efficient use of data, and increase connectivity between devices.
- Market Challenge: Vendor lock-in issues are challenging the cloud storage services market growth. It is difficult for customers to switch to other vendors, as the applications are built using specific platforms and tools. Moreover, transferring data from one vendor to another is challenging. In addition, transferring an application from the current cloud service provider to another and its reconfiguration can be highly expensive. Such risks are expected to challenge the market growth in the forecasted period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
The cloud storage services market report is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the cloud storage services market in North America.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report
The cloud storage services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships to compete in the market. The market is in the early growth stage, but it is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships. Established players are increasing their product offerings to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. Vendors are evaluated by end-user industries based on their technical expertise, range of offerings, focus on developing new technology-based products, and the quality of their service offerings. The competition among vendors is moderate, as they focus on maintaining their market position.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- InterVision Systems LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetApp Inc.
- Nutanix Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pure Storage Inc.
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
- ServiceNow Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs
Cloud Discovery Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud discovery market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Cloud AI Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud AI market share is expected to increase by USD 10.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Cloud Storage Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 79.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.07
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alibaba Cloud
- Exhibit 89: Alibaba Cloud - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alibaba Cloud - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Alibaba Cloud - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dell Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Dell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Dell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Dell Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Dell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Dell Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 111: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article