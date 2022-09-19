Cloud Storage Services Market Size to Grow by USD 79.89 billion, Rising Enterprise Mobility and Need To Improve Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Storage Services Market by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cloud storage services market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 79.89 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Storage Services Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency are driving market growth. Enterprises need to improve customer relationships and satisfaction, increase employee productivity, and streamline business processes and operations. Cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions enable enterprises, on-site business managers, customers, field workforces, and technicians to access business data and reports in real-time. Hence, enterprises are adopting cloud storage services to manage mobile devices effectively, make efficient use of data, and increase connectivity between devices.

Market Challenge: Vendor lock-in issues are challenging the cloud storage services market growth. It is difficult for customers to switch to other vendors, as the applications are built using specific platforms and tools. Moreover, transferring data from one vendor to another is challenging. In addition, transferring an application from the current cloud service provider to another and its reconfiguration can be highly expensive. Such risks are expected to challenge the market growth in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The cloud storage services market report is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the cloud storage services market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The cloud storage services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships to compete in the market. The market is in the early growth stage, but it is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships. Established players are increasing their product offerings to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. Vendors are evaluated by end-user industries based on their technical expertise, range of offerings, focus on developing new technology-based products, and the quality of their service offerings. The competition among vendors is moderate, as they focus on maintaining their market position.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Cloud

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

InterVision Systems LLC

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pure Storage Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Toshiba Corp.

Cloud Storage Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., InterVision Systems LLC, Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

