Cloud Supply Chain Management Market size worth $ 222.23 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 41% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market" By Component (Solution & Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare & life Science, Food & Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market size was valued at USD 12.44 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 222.23 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 41% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=37064

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Overview

The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the advancement in technology and increasing the adaption of cloud-based solutions and services. In addition, the expandable data and cost viability are some other factors fueling the market growth. Growing implementation of cloud-based supply chain management in transportation management. Similarly, growing necessity of management solutions and Rising alertness about cloud-based supply chain management aids among enterprises together with low initial investment are the factors that boosts the market.

High growth in E-commerce sector and adoption of cloud supply chain management by small and large enterprises are the factor which creates opportunities for the market. However, the concerns related to the safety and security of data and dearth of the expertise are factors hampering the market growth. Moreover, the system leads to data segregation problems amongst the enterprises which further hampers the market growth.

Key Developments in Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

In October 2020 , SAP SE signed an agreement for the acquisition of Emarsys which is a main ominichannel customer engagement platform provider, and such acquisition is done with the intention of reinforcing SAP Customers experience as well as to permit business to effectively engage with customers.

, SAP SE signed an agreement for the acquisition of Emarsys which is a main ominichannel customer engagement platform provider, and such acquisition is done with the intention of reinforcing SAP Customers experience as well as to permit business to effectively engage with customers. In March 2021 , Oracle Corporation has released new updates to its Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing Offering, which along with integrated suit of cloud business application will help in connecting supply networks of shippers

The major players in the market are The Descartes Systems Group Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Logility, Inc., Highjump Inc., Kinaxis, Inc., and Kewill, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market On the basis of Component, Vertical, and Geography.

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

Solution



Service

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market, By Vertical

Manufacturing



Healthcare & Life science



Food & Beverages



Others

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market by Geography North America U.S

U.S Canada

Mexico

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

RFID Market By Product Type (Tags, Readers, & Software and Services), By Tag Type (Active Tags & Passive Tags), By Application (Animal Tracking/Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail, & Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Analytics Market By Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Service (Support and Maintenance Services and Professional Services), By Application (Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive), By Component (Sales & Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Contracts Market By Blockchain Platform (Bitcoin Ethereum, NXT, and Sidechains), By Technology (Ethereum, Namecoin, Ripple), By End-User (Automobile, Government, Supply Chain Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market By Solution Outlook (Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning and Procurement), By Service Outlook (Professional & Support and Maintenance), By End User (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 supply chain AI companies: Harbinger of just-in-time framework

Visualize Cloud Supply Chain Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research