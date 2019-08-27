Cloud Systems Management Software Market, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $34.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Systems Management Software - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud Systems Management Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$34.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 29.9%

Operations Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$11.9 Billion by the year 2025, Operations Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Operations Management will reach a market size of US$976.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

BMC Software, Inc. ( USA )

) CA Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) ( USA )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Oracle Corporation ( USA )

) Red Hat, Inc. ( USA )

) ServiceNow, Inc. ( USA )

) Vmware, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Systems Management Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Operations Management (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Change & Configuration Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Application Performance Management (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Event and Incident Management (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Problem Management (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



