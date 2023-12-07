Cloud Theory Announces Publication of "On the Horizon"--a New Monthly Automotive Industry Inventory Report

Cloud Theory's New Monthly Report Provides Trends on Supply, Demand, Inventory Efficiency, and Exclusive Forecasts to automotive manufacturers, agencies, and affiliates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Theory, a real-time automotive data insights provider for automotive manufacturers, agencies, and affiliates, has announced a new monthly report titled "On the Horizon," focusing on supply, demand, and inventory efficiency trends. Cloud Theory's comprehensive proprietary data backs the findings in this report and provides a complete and comprehensive view of inventory and vehicle movement counts and forecasts for the automotive industry. 

"While we typically focus on our real-time data and insights when working with our automotive partners, this report puts that information into historical context," said Rick Wainschel, Vice President of Data Science & Analytics at Cloud Theory. "We also forecast future vehicle movement based on these recent trends to help OEMs and their partner agencies to take appropriate steps in their planning."

This first report provides an overview of November 2023, reviews industry and segment trends, and forecasts future movement data. "On the Horizon" reports on new vehicle inventory, movement, turn rate, and segment trends. Cloud Theory's patent-pending Inventory Efficiency Index (IEI), which provides a previously unavailable real-time view of market-relevant supply and demand across all makes, models, and geographies is also featured monthly. The IEI metric offers critical insights for OEMS into the performance of their makes/modes currently for sale and if those cars are being sold in the most efficient way possible.

"'On the Horizon' provides a detailed view of industry dynamics that will revolutionize how OEMs and their agency partners look at the automotive landscape" said Ron Boe, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloud Theory. "This report is perfect for key decision makers to allocate marketing or incentives dollars based on timely—as well as forward-looking—supply and demand insights."

Download a copy of the December 2023 On the Horizon Report here.

About Cloud Theory    

Cloud Theory is more than a concept. It is the eye of the storm, where cutting-edge data, software, and artificial intelligence meet deep industry knowledge and experience. Built for automotive manufacturers, agencies, and affiliates, Cloud Theory enables our customers to understand – in real time – the complex competitive world in which they do business and to make bold decisions that drive them forward. The combination of billions of data points, interactive tools, and expert consulting gives our clients the ability to weather any storm and find their way to clear blue skies. Learn more at cloudtheory.ai. To learn more about our entire portfolio of automotive brands, visit www.advancelocalautomotive.com.

