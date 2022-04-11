Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP, Annur Sumar to Speak at CoSN National Conference 2022

Sumar will share lessons learned from the field, including Cloud Unity's approach on Real World Cyber Attacks, Rapid Response, Recovery and Continuity.

Annur Sumar is an eleven-time recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award in Cloud and Data Center Technologies. This designation is awarded by Microsoft to technology leaders that demonstrate deep technical expertise and passionately share their knowledge with the community at large.

About Cloud Unity

Cloud Unity is a top tier Microsoft Gold Partner in the areas of Cloud and Data Center Modernization, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cybersecurity, Modern Device and Identity Management, Cloud VDI and App Modernization. As a leading Microsoft Partner with some of the brightest technology architects in the industry, Cloud Unity strives to empower people through process and technology improvements. Cloud Unity's innovative and outcome driven consulting approach has helped numerous large K-12 school districts across the nation reach new heights.

